First UK broadcasting devolution study gets go ahead

The first four-nations study of broadcasting policy in a devolved UK is set to begin following the awarding of a major research grant to a Welsh expert.

Leading the study, Professor Jamie Medhurst from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies at Aberystwyth University will work alongside Dr Phil Ramsey from Ulster University, Dr Inge Sorensen from the University of Glasgow, and Dr Tom Chivers from Goldsmiths, University of London.

Many policy areas, such as health and education, are the responsibility of the devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, the legislative and ministerial powers for broadcasting remain in Westminster; held by the Secretary of State for the UK-wide Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Pressure

There is growing pressure from political parties in the devolved nations for broadcasting powers to be devolved – most recently in the Plaid Cymru and Scottish National Party manifestos for the 2024 General Election.

Professor Jamie Medhurst from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies has been awarded a £79,600 Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) Curiosity Grant to conduct the research.

Professor Medhurst said: “The concept of the UK – as a unitary state, made up of four nations – is coming increasingly under pressure, and the issue of how broadcasting both reacts to and shapes these debates is a growing issue on policy, political and academic horizons.

“This two-year project will provide a unique and novel forum for discussion, knowledge exchange and cooperation on current and future broadcasting policy in an evolving UK, with a focus on the devolution of broadcasting powers to Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.”

Dr Patrick Finney, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “This research will make an important and timely contribution by helping to inform future debate and decision-making; benefitting policymakers, researchers, stakeholders and wider public understanding at a critical moment in the future of UK public service broadcasting.”

Issues

The research team will hold a workshop in each of the nations, bringing together academics, policymakers, politicians, and broadcasters to consider how broadcasting might operate in a more devolved United Kingdom.

Following each workshop, a briefing paper will be produced, drawing together the main issues discussed, together with policy recommendations.

In April 2027, a UK-wide conference will be held, where the final project report will be published.

The report will reflect on the findings of the project and will provide a strong evidence base for decision making and policymaking going forward.

