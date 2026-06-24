First Wales-trained vets celebrate qualifying at ceremony

A Welsh university has celebrated a milestone moment after the first students trained through the Wales’ only veterinary degree programme qualified to enter the profession.

The success of the 23 students who have completed the Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree programme at Aberystwyth University was recognised at a ceremony in front of around a hundred invited guests.

Officially opened by His Majesty King Charles III in 2021, Aberystwyth School of Veterinary Sciences is the first of its kind and the only veterinary school in Wales.

It was established to address the growing demand for veterinary professionals, particularly in rural mixed practice.

Vet students spend the first two years at Aberystwyth University, including the opportunity to study elements of veterinary science through the medium of Welsh, supported in part by the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

They then complete the final three years of their training at the Royal Veterinary College’s Hawkshead Campus in Hertfordshire.

The partnership combines academic excellence and clinical expertise from both institutions, enabling students to gain the full breadth of veterinary training, from cattle and farm animals to pets and horses, clinical practice to industry, spanning animal and public health.

Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of School, said: “What an unforgettable day for all our students, staff and partners.

“Our very first cohort of veterinary science graduands entering the profession represents a significant milestone for Aberystwyth University and for everyone involved in establishing the School of Veterinary Sciences here.

“By training vets within a Welsh context—with a strong focus on livestock health, sustainability, and rural practice— we are helping to address workforce shortages and strengthen the resilience of the agricultural sector.

“These first students are pioneers—the first vets trained in Wales—and they will play a vital role in supporting animal health, food security and the rural economy. Their skills, knowledge and commitment will make a real difference across Wales and beyond.”

Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Richard Irvine attended the ceremony and said: “It was an honour to celebrate the significant achievements of this first cohort of vet students as they qualify.

“Equally, to recognise very clearly this important milestone for Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, and their partners, that helps to underpin Wales’ animal health and agriculture sectors.

“Today these students have made history – an achievement to be very proud of – and I wish them the best of luck for the future as they take the next steps of an exciting journey. Pob lwc!”

Aberystwyth University Vice Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis added: “It was an honour to take part in the wonderful celebration. These students are the first ambassadors of Wales’s first School of Veterinary Sciences – we could not be prouder of them.

“They have played a vital part in shaping the identity, spirit, and culture of our new and ambitious school. As pioneers, they arrived with courage and curiosity. They now leave with knowledge, resilience, and a sense of purpose—ready to make their mark on the profession and the world beyond.

“My sincere thanks go to our academic and professional services staff who have brought our veterinary sciences programmes to life. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work have made this day possible. They have nurtured talent, built a vibrant and supportive learning environment, and upheld the highest standards of teaching, care, and mentorship.

“We are also grateful to our collaborating partner—the Royal Veterinary College—and to the clinicians, placement providers and the wider veterinary community. Their generosity in sharing their expertise has been invaluable, equipping our students with the practical skills and real-world experience that will underpin their future careers.”