First Welsh fire service installs sanitary bins for men

Nation Cymru staff

The first Welsh fire service has installed specially designed sanitary bins for men in male toilets.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue has signed up to phs Group and Prostate Cancer UK’s The BOG STANDARD, which supports men with incontinence many of whom have had lifesaving prostate cancer treatment.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer, and your risk doubles to one in four if you’re black, but it can be curable if found early.

As many as 60% of Men who have a radical prostatectomy (surgical removal of the whole prostate and the prostate cancer cells inside it) may experience urinary incontinence. But suitable disposal facilities in public male toilets remain limited.

Currently 1420 people work for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue, and 81% of these are men. This means there are a huge number of staff at risk from the most common cancer in men, and from incontinence which can come as a side effect of treatment.

Despite these startling figures, few organisations are set up to care for men with incontinence, but this won’t be an issue for men at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue. The organisation has installed 26 specially designed incontinence bins for men (big enough to fit male incontinence products) across 22 of its sites.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue is the first fire and rescue organisation in Wales to install specially designed sanitary bins for men in male toilets. The bins cater for men with incontinence, many of whom have had life-saving prostate cancer treatment.

By supporting men and implementing these measures, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue has signed up to The BOG STANDARD- the minimum standards that Prostate Cancer UK and hygiene services provider phs Group is asking organisations to implement to cater for men with incontinence.

The BOG STANDARD Charter is a tiered accreditation, which allows clubs to make the minimum commitment to men- and then build towards the Gold BOG STANDARD rating.

Kelsey Tiffin, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue’s estates department said: “Like many employers, we didn’t know this was an issue that affected so many men, but as soon as we became aware, we wanted to take action to support our team.

“We want to ensure that all the men at Mid and West Wales Fire Rescue can feel confident to come to work, knowing they will have the facilities they need to dispose of their incontinence pads. Talking about bladder leaks is never easy, but it’s so important for us to do this and reduce the stigma associated with it, because prostate cancer is so prevalent. We really hope having the bins will raise awareness of prostate cancer as well as being a good reminder for men on our team to get their PSA checked at the GP sooner rather than later.”

BOG STANDARD

A total of 2,172 businesses and organisations across the UK have now signed up to The BOG STANDARD. A total of 21,757 specially designed sanitary bins for men have been installed since phs Group and Prostate Cancer UK’s Dispose with Dignity initiative launched in February 2023. phs Group is the only hygiene provider that offers bins designed specifically for male incontinence products, which have been developed with Prostate Cancer UK supporters.

The Dispose with Dignity initiative which promotes The BOG STANDARD Charter, aims to give men the confidence to go about their daily lives, free from the anxiety of having nowhere to change and dispose of their incontinence pads in public toilets.

Matthew Brabin, CEO of phs Group said: “At a time when men need to be supported by businesses and workplaces, perhaps after receiving prostate cancer treatment, too many men are too anxious to leave the house, because the right facilities aren’t there for them.

“Whether it’s going to work, a conference, to their local sports club or even to the local for a pint, when there are no sanitary bins, men with incontinence are staying at home, when they should be with us. This is what our Dispose with Dignity initiative is trying to change, and we’re so pleased to see Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue join the fight by signing up to The BOG STANDARD Charter.”

Nick Ridgman, Head of Support Services at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Many men need sanitary bins so they can dispose of their used pads discreetly and hygienically – but often these bins are nowhere to be found in men’s loos. It’s causing men stress and shame, and keeping them from going to work and doing the things they love.

“Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue is making the organisation more welcoming and accessible for every employee, and we hope other organisations will follow. We wholeheartedly support the Dispose with Dignity initiative and hope to see the UK Government supporting our call to change HSE guidance. This is the only way we can ensure men will have access to a male sanitary bin if they’re using toilets in public spaces.

“Prostate Cancer UK is here for every man who’s navigating prostate cancer. If you need any support or information, you can talk to our Specialist Nurses on 0800 074 8383 or via our website.”

For more information about The BOG STANDARD visit phs.co.uk/maleincontinence