First Welsh school in 30 years underpins council’s Welsh language improvements

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

The first Welsh-language school to open in a county in 30 years was a key part of the council’s commitment to strengthening the Welsh language last year.

According to a self-assessment report reviewed by Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet, the authority actively promoted Cymraeg throughout 2025/26.

The report highlighted Flintshire increasing its customer communications in Welsh and opening Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti in November 2025 – the first new Welsh-medium school built by the council since its inception in 1996.

The school provides education for up to 240 pupils, including an immersion programme for pupils transferring from English-medium education to Welsh-medium, as well as early years childcare and community space.

Primary schools across the county continue to engage positively with the Siarter Iaith (Welsh Language Charter) and Cymraeg Campus programmes, aimed at increasing social use of Welsh.

Children and families are also supported by the Council’s Play Development Team, including work with refugee families and those who have recently relocated to the area.

Use of Welsh has also become a feature of both Saltney and Connah’s Quay youth clubs, while the council has continued to expand opportunities for staff members to develop their Welsh language skills.

The proportion of employees reporting they have no Welsh skills fell last year from 33.1% to 28.7% in-year and there is ongoing support for Welsh learners through training and workplace initiatives.

The authority is now developing a Welsh language hub on its website and is increasing participation in Welsh language events including the National Eisteddfod, St David’s Day celebrations and Diwrnod Shw’mae.

A commitment was also given to look at what support could be given to Holywell’s Cadi Ha Festival from next year.

“It’s a fantastic event,” said Cllr Paul Johnson. “The music, the dancing, unlike St David’s Day, this is a uniquely Flintshire event.

“Could the county in some way find some way of supporting what is a uniquely and special thing for the Welsh language in Flintshire and the mining communities of Flintshire.”

Cllr Johnson was asked to provide further information to enable the council to support the event.

The council did receive three Welsh language-related complaints during the year – one where a customer was met by a customer service worker who had no Welsh language skills, one where a Welsh language brown bin sticker was incorrect and one where an enquiry submitted in Welsh to the Freedom of Information team was responded to in English.

All three saw action taken to prevent future incidents.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, said: “Promoting and embracing the Welsh language is a key priority for the council. This report demonstrates the positive progress we are making to ensure residents can access services in Welsh and that opportunities to use the language continue to grow.”

Cllr Glyn Banks went further.

“I think that given the fact that we’re a border county right smack bang next to the most dominant language in the Western world, I think we’re doing actually a really good job of what we do to promote the Welsh language as a council,” he said.