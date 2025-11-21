First winner of the Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize announced

The first winner of a memorial prize dedicated to the memory of a well-known farmer and presenter and aimed at nurturing future Welsh broadcasting talent has been announced.

Elen Gwen Williams, 29, is the winner of the Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize, which was launched at this year’s Royal Welsh Show in partnership with S4C.

Elen, who is originally from the family farm Fron Felen in the Clwyd Valley, now lives on Ynys Môn with her partner, Owain, and their two young daughters.

Having been raised on a farm, Elen’s connection with the world of agriculture continues as she now works for the Anglesey Agricultural Society.

She also has a connect with Dan as, during his time presenting the series Cefn Gwlad on S4C, he visited Elen’s family farm.

“He was a character. He would always give his time to people,” Elen said.

“We were having a tug of war practice with the young farmers and we had the idea of putting Dai on the tractor and pulling against Dai. And we were pulling, knowing we were on camera, and we then realised that we weren’t moving, couldn’t understand why, but Dai had his foot on the brake the whole time.”

The task for applicants was to develop an idea which could work as an item to be broadcast on S4C’s platforms.

Elen’s winning idea was a project called ‘Calon Cefn Gwlad’ (Heart of the Countryside), an item that would follow a popular event in her community, Hiraethog Speed Shear.

Elen said she had thought of the idea as a tribute, not only to Dai who died in 2022, but also to her brother, Elgan, who died in 2004.

“He loved agriculture and the countryside and shearing, and people enjoying themselves,” she said.

“I wanted to show how important community and people coming together is and the inspiration it creates. Local schools are closing, pubs are closing, it’s important to keep something going within the community.”

Crucial opportunity

According to Elen, opportunities such as the Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize are crucial for young people in rural Wales.

“I think it’s really important that young people get these opportunities,” she said.

“I hope the Dai Jones Memorial Prize will continue in the years ahead. But I’m very proud and very lucky to be the first person to win this award and look forward to seeing those who enter in future, too.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive said: “Community was very important to Dai, and he loved portraying rural communities and the characters at their core.

“Congratulations to Elen on being the first winner of the Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize and for creating an idea which has community at its heart and is a worthy tribute to a giant of Welsh-language broadcasting.”

‘Gifted communicators’

Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said: “Dai Llanilar was one of the most gifted communicators of our time. He had an extraordinary ability to bring out the best in people, build genuine rapport with his audience, and showcase the very best of our farming community.

“This award will help nurture the next generation of talented communicators and broadcasters, ensuring that his legacy lives on. We are absolutely delighted that Elen is the inaugural winner and look forward to seeing her idea come to life.”

Elen will receive the award during the opening ceremony of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells on 24 November.