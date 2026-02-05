First woman to lead Rhondda Cynon Taf Labour Group announced

Councillor Ann Crimmings has been elected as the new leader of the Rhondda Cynon Taf Labour Group, following the decision of the current council leader Andrew Morgan OBE to step down from the role.

Cllr Crimmings was chosen at a special Labour Group meeting held on Monday evening. The change in leadership follows an announcement last week by Andrew Morgan that he would relinquish his position as Labour Group leader after more than a decade in the role.

Cllr Morgan will remain Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council until the authority’s Annual General Meeting later this spring. At that meeting, Cllr Crimmings will be formally proposed by Labour councillors to succeed him as council leader, subject to approval by the full council.

Cllr Crimmings becomes the first woman to lead the Rhondda Cynon Taf Labour Group and, if confirmed at the AGM, will become only the second female leader in the council’s history.

Speaking after her election, Ann Crimmings said she was “humbled and honoured” by the support of her colleagues. She has represented the Aberdare West and Llwydcoed ward since 2004.

“I am proud to be supported by my colleagues to lead our group and to build upon the strong legacy that Cllr Andrew Morgan leaves behind,” she said. “I look forward to continuing the council’s strong track record of delivery as we move towards the local elections in 2027.”

She added that she was privileged to be proposed as council leader and committed to investing in council staff and frontline services, transforming communities and supporting vulnerable residents who rely on council provision.

Cllr Morgan paid tribute to his successor, describing her as a “caring and compassionate” leader with extensive experience. “Ann has been a cabinet member since 2014 and has played a key role in driving forward major service improvements,” he said. “That includes delivering the largest capital investment in leisure facilities and making significant improvements in recycling. Her experience makes her the right person to lead the council forward.”

Cllr Crimmings currently serves as Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, having previously held responsibility for frontline services and leisure. She also served as Mayor and First Citizen of Rhondda Cynon Taf between 2013 and 2014.

The council’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 20 May 2026. With Labour holding a majority on the authority, Cllr Crimmings is expected to be confirmed as council leader at that meeting, marking a significant moment in the political leadership of Rhondda Cynon Taf.