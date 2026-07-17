Fishers’ local knowledge can help identify best locations for seagrass restoration

Emily Price

Fishers and anglers can provide local knowledge that may help identify suitable locations for seagrass restoration, according to new research.

The study by Project Seagrass was conducted along the South Wales coastline.

It found that areas identified by coastal users as suitable for seagrass restoration closely matched locations where seagrass is already known to occur.

The findings highlight the potential for local ecological knowledge to complement scientific habitat suitability models and improve restoration planning.

Interest in seagrass restoration is growing worldwide in response to the climate and biodiversity crises, with restoration projects increasingly relying on habitat suitability models to identify potential restoration sites.

The research suggests that these models may be more effective when used alongside the knowledge of people who have interacted with coastal environments over long periods, including across generations.

Flo Taylor, Stakeholder Engagement Officer at Project Seagrass: “Fishers and anglers are present on our coastlines sometimes every day and have generations of knowledge and experience built over time as a collective.

“Their memories and experiences are incredibly valuable alongside scientific research, and we really appreciate every person who shared some of that knowledge with us as part of this study.

“As a science-led marine conservation charity, by working together with local communities, we can make our restoration work stronger and more sustainable.”

Researchers invited fishers and anglers from across south Wales to identify locations they believed would be suitable for seagrass restoration, as well as areas where restoration efforts should be avoided.

Coastal users contributed their insights through an online survey and a participatory mapping exercise.

Participants consistently identified sheltered bays, estuaries and shallow coastal waters as suitable locations for restoration, including hotspots within Milford Haven Waterway, Fishguard Bay, the Burry Inlet, and around Barry Island.

One unexpected finding was that many of the locations identified as suitable for restoration already contain seagrass meadows.

Researchers suggest this may reflect a broader public understanding of restoration that includes protecting, enhancing and supporting the recovery of existing habitats, rather than only planting seagrassin new locations.

The study also explored how coastal users perceive seagrass meadows and restoration efforts more broadly.

85% of respondents agreed that seagrass benefits the wider environment and 69% agreed that seagrass is beneficial to the species they catch.

Similar levels of support were recorded for seagrass restoration initiatives.

The findings suggest that incorporating local ecological knowledge into restoration planning from the outset may improve the planning process.

Community support, stakeholder engagement and local stewardship are increasingly recognised as key to determining whether restoration projects succeed over the long term, beyond ecological conditions alone.

By combining scientific modelling with the experience of coastal users, restoration practitioners say they can identify opportunities, constraints and potential conflicts earlier, improving decision-making and increasing the likelihood of long-term success.

The research was funded through the Nature Networks Programme, delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of the Welsh Government, and by Rebel Restoration.

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