‘Fitting commemoration’ will mark 1,100 years since England’s foundation

Harry Taylor, Press Association Political Staff

The UK Government has said it will organise a “fitting commemoration” to mark 1,100 years since the foundation of England.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the ceremonials minister Stephanie Peacock would work with the Conservative Party after it called for a “a moment of national joy” to celebrate when King Athelstan became the first king of the English in 927.

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul said there should be “coins, stamps and special lessons in schools” to mark the occasion.

The unification on July 12 took place after Athelstan, who was already king of the kingdoms of Mercia and Wessex, managed to bring other kingdoms – including Northumbria – under his control.

He died 12 years later and was succeeded by Edmund I.

An empty tomb commemorates him at Malmesbury Abbey in Wiltshire.

Campaigners including historian Tom Holland have called for the anniversary to be properly celebrated.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has previously hailed King Athelstan as a historical hero of his, and last year suggested it should be marked with a bank holiday.

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul urged the Government to come forward with plans for the occasion.

Ms Paul said: “Next year marks 1,100 years since Athelstan united England and began the glorious national story we are still telling to this day, an occasion most certainly worthy of celebration and recognition.

“Yet when the Government were asked how they intended to mark the occasion, the answer was there are no plans.

“This important anniversary should be a moment of national joy that brings communities together.

“A milestone marked with commemorative coins and stamps, special lessons in schools, Athelstan on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth and maybe even a visit by His Majesty to this Parliament.

“Will the Culture Secretary reconsider celebrating the 1,100 anniversary of England’s birth and share with this House in due course any such plans?”

Ms Nandy replied: “It hasn’t been brought to my attention before, but I have to say the ceremonials minister has just said to me that this is right up her street, and she would be very delighted to work with the honourable member to make sure that we do have a fitting commemoration.”