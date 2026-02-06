Five arrested after 17-year-old boy dies in south Wales village

Five people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Gwent Police attended a property in Lower Francis Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, at about 5.45pm on Thursday.

The force said it received reports that a teenage boy had sustained a serious injury.

A 17-year-old boy from Abertridwr was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, police said the boy’s family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Three men – a 26-year-old from London, a 24-year-old from Abertridwr, and an 18-year-old from Cardiff – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, a 28-year-old from Hereford and a 24-year-old from Senghenydd, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths, of Gwent Police, said: “We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning, and it is likely that residents will see an increased number of officers in the area while we carry out further enquiries.

“It is important that people do not speculate about the identities of those involved, as this could present problems to our investigation.

“If anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, by direct message on social media, or on the website, quoting log reference 2600038325.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.