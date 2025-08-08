Five arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation and trafficking offences

Detectives investigating reports of child sexual exploitation and trafficking offences in the Denbighshire area have made a series of targeted arrests.

A total of five men were arrested on suspicion of these offences yesterday (7 August), and currently all remain in police custody.

The offences are reported to have occurred in Rhyl and London between 2022 and 2024 and relate to three female victims.

Sexual offenses

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Sidney said: “This investigation forms part of North Wales Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how much time has passed, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.

“Tackling child abuse and sexual offences is something we take extremely seriously, which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.”

