Five candidates vie for seat vacated by Cardiff’s former council leader

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Voters in one of Cardiff’s longest-held Labour wards will go to the polls on Thursday to choose a new councillor following the election of the city’s former council leader to the Senedd.

Five candidates are standing in the Splott by-election after Huw Thomas stepped down from Cardiff Council following his election as the Senedd member for Caerdydd Penarth in May.

Labour is defending the seat against candidates from the Conservatives, Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. Plaid Cymru, despite becoming the largest party in the Senedd following May’s election, is not contesting the by-election.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked each candidate why they are standing and what their priorities would be if elected.

Charles Agbakahi (Conservative)

Charles Agbakahi said he wants to bring his experience in project management and problem-solving to Cardiff Council.

He said residents had raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, litter, fly-tipping, road safety and the condition of local streets.

If elected, he said he would focus on safer streets, cleaner neighbourhoods, improving roads and transport links, supporting local businesses and ensuring Splott had a stronger voice at the council.

James Caruana (Labour)

James Caruana said he had lived all his life in Splott, Tremorfa and Pengam Green and wanted to ensure local people shaped the area’s future.

He said his priorities would include securing a new railway station for Tremorfa, regenerating the area, working with police to improve community safety, delivering cleaner streets and protecting green spaces.

David Cook (Reform UK)

David Cook, who was born and raised in Splott, spent more than 20 years in senior manufacturing roles before volunteering with Newport Samaritans and Victim Support after retiring.

He said he wanted to bring practical decision-making to local government and would prioritise value for taxpayers, opposing unnecessary council tax rises, protecting local services and ensuring housing policies gave local people greater opportunities to remain in their communities.

Rhys Husband (Liberal Democrats)

Transport planner Rhys Husband said he wanted to improve traffic congestion, air quality and road safety in the ward.

He also pledged to tackle litter, provide more bins and address anti-social behaviour, saying he wanted to turn council policy into practical improvements for residents.

Simran Patel (Green Party)

Simran Patel said she wanted to provide an independent local voice that would hold Cardiff Council to account.

She said easing cost-of-living pressures would be her main priority by supporting community hubs, improving energy efficiency and public transport, while also tackling fly-tipping and improving local parks.

Residents in the Splott ward will vote on Thursday, July 9.