Five charged after drug raids across Gwynedd and Merseyside

Nation.Cymru staff

Five people have been charged with drug supply offences following coordinated raids involving more than 60 police officers across Gwynedd and Merseyside.

The warrants followed a seven-month investigation into the suspected supply of Class A drugs into Gwynedd.

Officers searched properties in Bangor, Bethel, Bethesda, Llanrug and Liverpool simultaneously on Thursday morning, November 5.

North Wales Police said a substantial quantity of Class A drugs, cash and assets was recovered. Six people were arrested, with five subsequently charged.

David Hughes, 53, of Bangor Road, Bethesda, is charged with conspiring to supply cocaine.

Nerys Wyn Jones, 46, of Treflan, Bangor, and Serina Jayne Ann Medforth, 55, of Cremlyn, Bethel, are each charged with conspiring to supply heroin.

Barry Ian Clarke, 59, of Warbreck, Liverpool, is also charged with conspiring to supply heroin.

Arthur Hughes, currently of HMP Berwyn and originally from the Rachub area, is charged with conspiring to supply Class A substances.

David Hughes, Jones and Medforth appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 6. Clarke appeared separately at Mold Magistrates’ Court that day.

The sixth person arrested has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Superintendent Arwel Hughes said: “This activity formed part of our ongoing, proactive response to organised criminality operating across the region.

“We remain determined to dismantle the criminal networks that exploit vulnerable people and cause harm in the community.

“We will continue to work closely with partner agencies, local businesses and residents to relentlessly identify, disrupt and pursue those suspected of being involved in drug supply.”