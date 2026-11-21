Nation.Cymru staff

A project helping parents speak Welsh with their children from birth and a choir that has introduced Swansea residents to the language through song are among five winners at this year’s Mentrau Iaith National Awards.

The ceremony at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Thursday 19 November celebrated the work of 22 local initiatives that promote the use of Welsh across the country. Judges looked for projects that encouraged people to use Welsh, improved attitudes towards the language and found new ways to involve their communities.

Menter Môn won for Ogi Ogi, which gives new parents a single place to find advice and support on using Welsh with their children. The judges called it “a wonderful idea for embedding Welsh in children’s lives from the very beginning” and said it could be extended across Wales.

Menter Iaith Abertawe was recognised for setting up the Gŵyl Tawe Community Choir. It was formed as part of the festival to bring together people from different communities in Swansea and introduce them to Welsh. “It succeeded in attracting new people to the language through song,” the judges said.

Menter Dinefwr’s Helo Hanes project used local heritage to help people learn about the places they live and connect with the Welsh language. The panel said the idea could be taken up in other parts of Wales.

In Conwy, the local Menter Iaith set up 12 area committees to give residents responsibility for organising events and activities. Judges said the committees helped extend the organisation’s reach across the county by giving communities a say in what happened in their own areas.

Menter Iaith Sir Benfro won for Glasu, which brought together Pembrokeshire’s history and culture through murals and other activities. The judges described the murals as “the crowning achievement” and highlighted the continuation of activities connected to the project as part of the National Eisteddfod’s legacy.

‘Inspiring’

Garmon Rhys, director of BBC Cymru and a member of the judging panel, said: “It has been inspiring to see all the valuable work taking place in communities throughout Wales.

“And although we could have given an award to every project, we were unanimous as a panel that the five outstanding projects selected deserved special recognition.”

The panel also included representatives from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Coleg Cambria, the Arts Council of Wales and the Welsh Government. The awards’ main sponsors were Mentera, Atebol, Darwin Gray, the Wales Council for Voluntary Action and the Welsh Language Commissioner.

More information about the local initiatives and their work is available from Mentrau Iaith Cymru.