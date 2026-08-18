Five fire crews tackle blaze that destroyed bungalow and garage

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A bungalow and garage have been completely destroyed after a fire broke out on Sunday morning.

Five fire crews were sent to the blaze at Llanmadoc on Gower, where thick smoke could be seen billowing from a lane and a police helicopter was spotted overhead.

Four crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and one from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised at 11.21am.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before remaining at the scene to monitor the site and deal with hotspots. They left shortly after 3.30pm.

“The property and garage were completely destroyed by the fire,” the fire service said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The lane is off the square at the end of the village nearer the sea and has a small number of houses on one side with fields and hillside scrubland beyond on the other.

Llanmadoc has a pub, community shop and cafe, is popular with walkers and is part of a wider administrative area encompassing Llangennith and Cheriton.

Cllr Martin Pashley, chairman of Llangennith, Llanmadoc and Cheriton Community Council, said everyone at the council was deeply saddened to hear about the “devastating fire” and that their thoughts were with those affected.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the emergency services for their swift response, professionalism and hard work in dealing with the fire,” he said.

“At this difficult time, the council will continue to liaise with the relevant agencies and do what it can to support those affected and the wider Llanmadoc community.”

He also said firefighters have been dealing with a fire at Tankey Lake Moor on the other side of the hill which has repeatedly reignited since August 10.

He said at one point it was around 100m from his home and that firefighters came out again at around 11pm on Sunday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been dealing with many wildfires including a large one in the Rhandirmwyn area north of Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, which started last Wednesday.

Significant progress has been made and the fire, which set pine trees and moorland ablaze, has now been downgraded from a major incident.

There is some rain in the forecast this week for Mid and West Wales but ground conditions remain extremely dry.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.