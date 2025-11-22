Five jailed for more than 19 years over Class A drug network

Five people from Rhondda Cynon Taf have been jailed for a combined total of more than 19 years after police uncovered a cocaine supply operation and cannabis grow during a major organised crime investigation.

The sentences were handed down at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court following a warrant executed at a property on East Road, Tylorstown, Ferndale, on 26 March 2025 as part of Operation Oonopsis – an ongoing South Wales Police crackdown on serious organised crime and drug supply in the region.

Officers found Stephen Williams alone in an upstairs bedroom of the property. A search uncovered a locked safe in another room which Williams claimed belonged to “Ferret” – later identified as Kyle Hughes.

When officers forced the safe open, they recovered 1.68kg of cocaine along with weighing scales and packaging materials.

Williams, 41, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Further searches uncovered multiple items linked to drug supply, including snap bags, paraphernalia and mobile phones. During the search, E.ON inspectors also found the property’s electricity supply had been illegally bypassed, creating a significant fire risk.

Officers moved quickly to locate Hughes, stopping his Renault Megane later the same day. He was found carrying £7,000 in cash and was arrested. A search of his home uncovered a small cannabis cultivation of 17 plants.

Police then arrested Matthew Perkins, who had earlier paid Hughes £25,000. A large quantity of cocaine matching that recovered from Williams’s property was found in Perkins’s home. Two others present – Ashley Murphy and Sara Qamber – were also arrested after phones linked them to drug supply activity.

Mobile phone analysis revealed messages arranging cocaine deals, financial transfers and discussions of drug supply between the group.

The five defendants were sentenced as follows:

Kyle Hughes, 31, Penrhys Avenue, Tylorstown – five years 11 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in its supply, and cannabis production.

Matthew Perkins, 43, Upper Gynor Place, Ynyshir – five years seven months for possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in its supply, and possession of cocaine.

Stephen Williams, 41, East Road, Tylorstown – two years nine months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sara Qamber, 30, Park View, Llanharan – two years seven months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Ashley Murphy, 37, Cefn Bryn, Trebanog – two years four months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.