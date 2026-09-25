Five jailed for more than 80 years over child sexual exploitation

Nation.Cymru staff

Five people have been jailed for a combined total of more than 80 years for offences linked to the sexual exploitation and abuse of three teenage girls.

The four men and one woman were sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday following two major investigations by North Wales Police.

The victims were aged between 14 and 16 when the offences took place in Rhyl and elsewhere in Denbighshire between April 2022 and March 2024.

The five defendants were convicted unanimously in August following a three-month trial involving more than 40 offences, including rape, sexual assault, trafficking, compulsory labour, drug supply and attempts to obstruct justice.

Mustafa Iqbal, 43, of Trellewelyn Road, Rhyl, was convicted of four counts of rape, three counts of conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour, three counts of sexual assault and three counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He was also convicted of trafficking and drug offences and breaching a slavery and trafficking risk order.

Iqbal was jailed for 30 years, with a further five years on extended licence.

Mohamed Usman Arshad, 36, of Clifton Grove, Rhyl, was convicted of three counts of rape, two counts of conspiracy to traffic, two counts of conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour and supplying cannabis. He was jailed for 19 years.

Ziaullah Badshah, 25, of Brighton Road, Rhyl, was convicted of two counts of rape, two counts of conspiracy to traffic, two counts of conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour and supplying cannabis. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Jaswinder Singh, 61, of River Street, Rhyl, was jailed for eight years after being convicted of two counts of conspiracy to traffic and one count of supplying cannabis.

Sarah Gray, 53, of Llanasa Road, Gronant, was sentenced to eight years after being convicted of perverting the course of justice, assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Investigations

The convictions followed linked investigations Operation Embank and Operation Zirconium.

North Wales Police has also revealed that the case has been referred to the North Wales Safeguarding Board and is now the subject of a Single Unified Safeguarding Review.

The referral relates to an original investigation in 2022 which was discontinued because of evidential issues.

Police said detectives subsequently reopened the investigation, ultimately leading to the convictions.

The force said it was cooperating with the review and would not comment further until its report had been published.

Senior investigating officer DCI Richard Sidney said: “The sentences imposed today reflect the gravity of the group’s offending and the very serious nature of the crimes committed against these young women.

“These investigations were complex and involved extensive work to understand what had happened, gather evidence, and ensure those responsible were brought before the court.

“I recognise that the criminal justice process can be incredibly difficult for victims of sexual exploitation, particularly when they are required to revisit traumatic experiences. The courage shown by the victims throughout these investigations and the trial that followed has been remarkable.

“I hope that today’s outcome provides them with some sense of justice and allows them to look towards the future with greater confidence.”

Inquiry

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar renewed his party’s call for a Wales-wide inquiry into grooming gangs following the sentencing.

Mr Millar said: “The crimes committed by these individuals were sickening and shocked the local community to the core.

“While I welcome the tough sentences handed down to those responsible, I am concerned that such abuse was taking place so recently.

“This case suggests that children were not adequately protected from these sexual predators even though lessons ought to have been learned from high profile grooming gang cases elsewhere in the UK.

“We owe it to the brave victims from Rhyl to ensure that no stone is left unturned in seeking to expose weaknesses in safeguarding processes in Wales and to hold people to account where they have been responsible for failings, that is why the Welsh Government must now commission a Wales-wide Grooming Gang Inquiry as soon as possible.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.