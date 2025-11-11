Five men jailed for violent street fight in city centre

Five men have been jailed for a total of ten years following a violent brawl involving weapons in Newport city centre last summer.

The men — Mehmet Aksoy, 52; Mazhar Aksoy, 40; Murat Aksoy, 28; Firat Sayak, 45; and Savas Sayak, 34 — were each sentenced to two years in prison at Newport Crown Court on Thursday, 6 November, after admitting to violent disorder.

The convictions relate to a fight that broke out on Commercial Road on the afternoon of Friday, 1 August, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

Footage showed several men fighting in broad daylight with metal poles and kebab skewers, sparking alarm among passers-by and drawing a large police response.

Police Staff Investigator Jay Clark, who led the investigation, said the men’s behaviour was “completely unacceptable.”

“Each of the defendants exposed innocent people going about their day to a level of disorder which they may not have previously witnessed,” he said.

“Violence is wholly unacceptable in Gwent. Regardless of whether an individual is from Newport, the Gwent region or elsewhere, those who engage in such conduct will be held accountable through the proper legal channels.”

Some of the offenders were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during the fight.

In the hours after the incident, false claims circulated online suggesting that swords had been used. However, Gwent Police confirmed that no such weapons were involved.

Misinformation

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Blyth, the senior investigating officer, urged the public to be cautious about misinformation spreading through social media.

“We did see a great deal of commentary and unsubstantiated claims that these people were fighting with swords,” he said.

“There have been some inaccurate reports suggesting that swords were involved in this incident. However, our enquiries have found no evidence to support these claims.

“Incidents of violent disorder are, thankfully, rare in Gwent, and those involving swords are even more unusual. This case shows why it’s important for people to think twice about what they’re reading online and look for trusted voices within our communities.”

Two other men, aged 43 and 28, also received suspended sentences for their involvement, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced later at a youth court.