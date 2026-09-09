Five-star hotel’s bid for shepherd’s huts in its grounds rejected

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to add eight shepherd’s huts to the grounds of a five-star hotel have been rejected amid concerns over their impact on its historic setting.

Cyngor Gwynedd turned down the proposal for the Grade II-listed Palé Hall hotel at Llandderfel, near Bala, after planners concluded the development would be unsuitable within the surrounding special landscape area.

The application argued the huts would “support the hotel business”, but concerns were raised about their proximity to the historic main building and the potential impact on protected landscapes and wildlife.

A five star hotel’s bid for eight shepherd’s huts in its grounds has been rejected.

At a meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, members voted in line with the planning officer’s recommendation to refuse the plan.

The proposal was for three shepherd’s huts to the north of the site, nearest to the hotel, and five to the south-west, near a small lake.

They would be within the grounds and outside of any development boundary.

The site was also within the catchment of the River Dee and Llyn Tegid, several special areas of conservation. Part of the site was also on maps for planning flood zones for surface water and small watercourses.

The application had prompted concerns from Llandderfel Community Council, who referenced a previous application for the site which was later amended.

They said: “Like the previously submitted application, councillors were of the view that the plan was an overdevelopment of the site, particularly as it is close to a unique listed building.”

Natural Resources Wales had also “continued to have concerns” due to “inadequate information provided,” and had called for “further information from the applicant regarding protected sites and protected species”.

It had noted a “confirmed presence of otter” and a “functional connectivity between the site and the River Dee and Bala Lake special area of conservation”.

“Appropriate mitigation measures to ensure that otters are not disturbed during construction,” were proposed, and it was advised that conditions be included in any permission.

Policy

During the meeting, planning bosses said the recommendation to refuse was “based on policy”.

It was stated the main reason was that the proposal involved creating a new, permanent alternative camping accommodation site within a special landscape area.

Proposing refusal of the plan, Cllr Edgar Owen said: “I do not think the huts are suitable being so close to the listed building.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.