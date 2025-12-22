Five sustainable drainage projects receive NRW funding

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has awarded grant funding for five different projects to develop concept designs for retro-fit sustainable drainage (SuDS) schemes.

The grants, between £15,000 and £30,000 each, aim to support projects which will improve water management in the built environment reduce pollution entering rivers and streams and enhance local biodiversity.

Amongst the successful bids are two projects from Swansea Council for concept design development to install components such as rain gardens, which will reduce surface water flooding around Beach Street, St Helen’s Road and the Brynymor Street junction.

Carmarthenshire County Council has also been successful in bidding for funding to develop concept designs for two projects to reduce surface water flooding at Llandovery Castle car park and Newcastle Emlyn car park.

The grants will be used to develop these projects, which intend to reduce the volume of polluted water entering the wastewater network, and impacting the Rivers Tywi and Teifi – both Special Area of Conservation rivers.

The charity Trees for Cities has also been awarded a grant to develop concept designs for projects to address surface water flooding at three schools – St Cadocs, St Illtyds and Glyncoed.

The grant programme is funded by the Welsh Government Nature and Climate Emergency (NaCE) Capital Programme. The programme supports a number of environmental priorities including peatland restoration, metal mine remediation, fisheries, water quality and national forests

Helen Haider, Lead Specialist Advisor, Water Capital Programme, NRW said: “These grants will help the five projects move another step towards creating greener, more resilient communities.

“Sustainable urban drainage solutions can help us tackle both climate and nature emergencies – reducing surface water flooding, pollution and enhancing biodiversity.

“We hope to see these schemes progress to installation in the future, creating spaces where nature and people can thrive together.”