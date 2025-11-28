Five trains a day to return to Heart of Wales line

Five trains a day will run between Shrewsbury and Swansea via Llandrindod Wells on the Heart of Wales line from next month.

As part of the December timetable changes, Transport for Wales is adding a new midday train in each direction, increasing the daily service from four to five trains a day.

From 14 December, the new timetable will provide passengers a flexible option for day-long trips and essential journeys, in a move aiming to support the local tourism economy.

The funding for the additional Heart of Wales Line service is confirmed as part of the Welsh Government’s 2025-26 Budget agreement with the Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Railway connections are vital in driving prosperity.

“These changes will make a real difference to customers, who will benefit from more services across Wales and the Borders.

“This has been made possible by our £800m investment in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network.”

The rail timetable will change from December 14 2025 and there are improvements and changes across the Wales and Borders network.

Across the UK rail industry, there are two major timetable changes each year in May and in December as part of the national biannual railway timetable change coordinated across Great Britain.

The new timetables are now in journey planning systems ahead of the change on 14 December, so customers can search for train times after this date to see what they’ll be.

Visit the Transport for Wales site for more detailed information.