Flash flooding causes devastation in Welsh village after ‘explosion’

Nation.Cymru staff

Flooding has caused devastation to houses and businesses in a Welsh village following reports of a nearby ‘explosion’.

Water poured through Gwaelod-y-Garth near Cardiff on Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage.

Photos from the area show the presence of the emergency services assisting people who have been affected.

Some local residents have shared photos of damage to their houses on social media – showing that the water has flowed high into rooms on the ground floors of their homes.

According to reports, water flowed through the village following an explosion at the Taf Quarry, which is run by the Breedon Group company.

A spokesman for Breedon Group said in a statement: “We are aware of an incident that occurred at Taff Well Quarry on Thursday afternoon.

“Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities while working with the local community as we respond to the situation.

“Our priority is to support the response, and we are not in a position to provide further comment at this time.”

In an earlier statement, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were “responding to flooding on Berry Road and Y Nant Road, Gwaelod-y-Garth.

“Please avoid the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.”

South Wales Police said: “Officers are currently in attendance to the area of Gwaelod-y-Garth, Taff’s Well, following reports of flooding.

“A road closure is in place at the junction of Heol Goch and Main Road. Please avoid the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident”.

In a joint statement on Thursday night following the incident, Plaid Cymru Members of the Senedd for Cardiff Penarth, Anna Brychan, Kiera Marshall, and Leticia Gonzalez said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with our constituents who have been affected by the explosion in Gwaelod-y-garth which led to flooding in their homes.

“We also extend our thanks to the emergency services on site who continue to deal with the incident and help residents.

“While we eagerly await updates from the relevant authorities and clarity about what led to the incident, we will try to ensure support for residents who now have to find emergency accommodation due to the damage from the flood, and for the wider community who will, without doubt, also be very worried about this incident.

“Kiera Marshall MP will join local Plaid Cymru councillors, Cllr. Rhys Livesy and Cllr. Andrea Gibson in Gwaelod-y-Garth tonight to offer practical help locally and advice to any members of the local community in need.”

Mae'r gwasanaethau brys wedi bod yn ymateb i lifogydd difrifol yng Ngwaelod-y-garth ger Caerdydd. Bu'n rhaid i bobl adael eu cartrefi brynhawn Iau wrth i ddŵr lifo drwy rhai tai, gyda ffyrdd wedi'u cau, a chadarnhad wedi dod o 'ddigwyddiad' mewn chwarel uwchben y pentref. pic.twitter.com/AbgM7O2yd8 — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) July 30, 2026

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