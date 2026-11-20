Nation.Cymru staff

A Newport flat has been boarded up following reports of anti-social behaviour and alleged drug use.

Gwent Police has responded to residents’ concerns by working with Hedyn to secure a closure order on the property on Hampden Court, Lliswerry. The occupants have been ordered to leave and find alternative accommodation.

Gwent Magistrates’ Court granted the closure order, for a period of three months, on Friday 13 November.

PC Leanne Pole, a crime and disorder reduction officer (CADRO) at the Newport East neighbourhood team, said: “We recognise that ASB can have a devastating affect on the lives of people impacted, and we take concerns about illegal drugs very seriously.

“The closure order is a direct result of our officers responding to concerns from residents to gather evidence and working closely with Hedyn to address the unacceptable behaviour reported at this flat.

“Hedyn has been supportive and we hope this order reassures residents that we continue to listen to your concerns and work with partners to tackle anti-social behaviour in our communities.”

Joanne Kirrane, Group Executive Director of Operations at Hedyn, said: “Working in partnership with residents and the police has been key to addressing the issues in the area.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home, and we’re grateful to the community for raising concerns so we could act together.

We’ll continue working closely with our partners to support residents throughout this process.”

During the period of this order, which expires on 12 February 2027, anyone who attempts to enter this flat will be committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

Gwent Polic have urged anyone with concerns about ASB or other criminality in their community, to contact us so we can act.

You can report anti-social behaviour by:

calling 101

contacting them via their website

sending them a direct message on Facebook or X.