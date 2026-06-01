Flat boarded up following reports of anti-social behaviour

Nation.Cymru staff

A flat in Newport has been boarded up following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Gwent Police has responded to residents’ concerns by securing a Closure Order on the property in St Stephens Court, Pill.

The occupants of the flat have been ordered to leave and find alternative accommodation.

Gwent Magistrates’ Court granted the closure order, for a period of three months, on Friday 29 May.

PC Claire Drayton, the crime and disorder reduction officer (CADRO) in the Newport neighbourhood policing team, said:“I arranged a multi-agency action day in April which identified concerns from residents about anti-social behaviour (ASB) and alleged drug use linked to this flat.

“This closure order is a direct result of us responding to concerns about the behaviour at this flat which included reports of people congregating and sleeping in communal areas.

“As a result of the action day, the management company has been asked to look at additional security measures to safeguard residents.

“We recognise ASB can have a negative impact on our communities but cannot be addressed by policing alone.

“We hope this order reassures residents in the Pill area that we are listening to your concerns, and demonstrates our commitment in working with our partners to keep our communities safe from harm.”

During the period of this order, which expires on Saturday August 29, anyone who attempts to enter this flat will be committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

Gwent Police urge anyone with concerns about ASB or other criminality in their community, to contact them so that they can act.

You can report anti-social behaviour by: calling 101, contacting them via their website, or sending them a direct message on Facebook or X.