Flats plan backed for arson-hit former hotel

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have backed a plan for flats at a former hotel that was targeted by arsonists, provided the developer will halt deliveries when children are heading to and from a nearby primary school.

Prohome Properties wants to transform the “deteriorating” listed building in Cwmfelinfach on Maindee Road which was once the Pioneer Hotel into 14 new self-contained flats.

Frank Hilkman, from the firm, told Caerphilly County Borough Council the building had been “vacant for many years” and “bringing it back into use is the best way to secure its future”.

Case officer Elizabeth Rowley added the building had been “subjected to vandalism and arson” and had “continued to decline in the absence of a viable use to date”.

She added the new homes would be open-market, and in the view of planning officers the project represents a “viable long-term use for this vacant and deteriorating heritage asset”.

But she said the governing body of the nearby Cwmfelinfach Primary School had raised concerns about overlooking of the school yard from the upper floor flats.

Mr Rowley and Mr Hilkman both said the plans did not include any new upper floor windows beyond what were already situated in the building.

Speaking before the planning committee, Ynysddu ward councillor Janine Reed said she did not object to the application, but wanted to convey the concerns of the primary school around overlooking and pupil safety during the construction period.

She asked whether a pedestrian crossing in front of the Pioneer Hotel could be moved when building work went ahead, but Ms Rowley and council engineer Lisa Cooper said that would require wider works, including the replacement of bus stops and tactile paving.

Cllr Brenda Miles suggested a planning condition which would prevent deliveries to the building site at the start and end of the school day.

This would “alleviate many of the concerns” around pupil safety, Cllr Roy Saralis agreed.

The committee voted unanimously in favour of granting planning permission, subject to the extra condition, and Cllr Nigel Dix said “I think all of us would be glad to see this building brought back into use”.

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