Flesh-rotting zombie drug ‘tranq’ among series of dangerous drugs to be banned

The flesh-rotting “zombie drug” found in vapes and known as “tranq” is to be banned by the UK Government.

Laws have been set out in Parliament to make powerful animal tranquiliser xylazine a class C drug as well as 21 other dangerous substances illegal.

The changes mean there will also be tougher restrictions on synthetic opioid nitazene and its derivatives.

The Home Office said xylazine had “increasingly been used in combination with opioids such as heroin as a cheap means of stretching out each dose” as well as being found in cannabis vapes.

The sedative claimed the life of a 43-year-old man in Solihull, West Midlands, in 2022 and experts have since warned of its use becoming widespread in the UK.

Factory worker Karl Warburton, who had been referred to addiction services, took heroin which was laced with fentanyl and xylazine, which a coroner determined was a contributing factor in his death.

Overdoses

The move comes after use of the drug swept across the United States, with the number of overdoses linked to its use soaring within three years from 102 in 2018 to 3,468 in 2021.

The drug gained its zombie nickname because it lowers the heart and breathing rate to dangerous levels, often rendering users seemingly lifeless in the street, and can cause large patches of rotting flesh to erupt on skin when injected.

The Home Office took steps to instigate the ban in the wake of recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD). But this is yet to happen in the US, Canada, Mexico or other countries where the substance is prevalent.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “One of this new government’s central missions is to make our streets safer, and we will not accept the use of substances that put lives at risk and allow drug gangs to profit from exploiting vulnerable people.

“We have seen what has happened in other countries when the use of these drugs is allowed to grow out of control, and this is why we are among the first countries to take action and protect our communities from these dangerous new drugs.

“The criminals who produce, distribute and profit from these drugs will therefore face the full force of the law, and the changes being introduced this week will also make it easier to crack down on those suppliers who are trying to circumvent our controls.”

Class A drugs

Six other drugs will be made class A drugs, under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, meaning dealers and users could face being jailed for life, an unlimited fine, or both.

Another 15 will be made class C drugs, resulting in a prison sentence of up to 14 years, an unlimited fine, or both, for anyone caught producing or supplying them.

Among these are new variations of the synthetic opioids nitazene.

The changes – expected to come into force later this year or early next year, subject to parliamentary approval – also include a general definition in a bid to stop gangs trying to make minor adjustments to nitazene compounds to bypass UK laws.

Last month National Crime Agency (NCA) director general Graeme Biggar warned there had never been a more dangerous time to be taking drugs as he raised concerns about a “significant” number of deaths linked to “incredibly strong” nitazenes in the last year.

AP-237, AP-238, Azaprocin, para-methyl-AP-237, para-nitroazaprocin, and 2-Methyl-AP-237 will be made class A drugs.

While Bentazepam, Bretazenil, 4’-Chloro-deschloroalprazolam, Clobromazolam, Cloniprazepam, Desalkylgidazepam, Deschloroclotizolam, Difludiazepam, Flubrotizolam, Fluclotizolam, Fluetizolam, Gidazepam, Methylclonazepam, Rilmazafone, Thionordazepam, as well as xylazine, will be made class C drugs.

Vets will still be able to legally prescribe xylazine but it will be an offence to possess or supply it for other means without a lawful prescription or under a Home Office controlled drugs licence.

