Flintshire man jailed after inciting racial hatred on Facebook

A Flintshire man has been jailed after admitting writing Facebook posts inciting racial hatred.

Daniel Aaron Kingsley, of Plough Lane, Aston, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Thursday (15 August).

The 33-year-old was sentenced to 21 months after pleading guilty to distributing written material to stir up racial hatred – an offence under Sections 19(1) and 27(3) of the Public Order Act 1986.

On Saturday, August 10th, North Wales Police was made aware of two racist posts published on Facebook, supporting recent riots.

Riots

Violent unrest broke out across parts of the country after misinformation was spread about the ethnicity of the man arrested for the tragic Southport dance class murders.

One of the posts by Kingsley incited rioting at a number of properties in the Deeside area.

He was subsequently identified as the account user and arrested that day.

Kingsley was later charged with the offence.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “North Wales Police takes any allegation of criminality, whether committed online or in person, extremely seriously.

“This type of offending causes fear within communities and as this case demonstrates, those who engage in online offending in such a way will be identified and placed before the court.”

