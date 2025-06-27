Flood defence schemes shelved

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Two options to reduce the flood risk in a Valleys street will not go ahead having been judged not to be economically viable.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) were looking at a range of possible flood risk management solutions for Clydach Terrace in Ynysybwl including the construction of a raised flood defence wall and the purchase of the most at-risk properties.

Ynysybwl was badly affected during Storm Dennis in 2020. Flood waters from the Nant Clydach came over the highway wall and flooded several properties on Clydach Terrace.

But the assessment by NRW found neither option is close to being economically viable under the UK and Welsh Government funding rules for flood risk management purposes that it must follow.

In a statement NRW said that it has reaffirmed its commitment to residents of Ynysybwl following completing an outline business case that looked at options to reduce the risk of flooding to homes along Clydach Terrace.

NRW said that the topography of the area in relation to the river presents a challenging risk and that during extreme rainfall events flooding can happen rapidly and to significant depths.

NRW said the proposed flood defence wall would need to vary along its length between 3.5m and 4.5m above road level to provide a good level of protection at a cost far outweighing the estimated economic benefits even when uncertainties are considered.

The alternative option of purchasing the most at-risk properties was also found not to be cost-effective to be eligible to receive flood defence grant in aid funding from the Welsh Government.

NRW said that although this conclusion is disappointing it recognises the flood risk remains and will not walk away from the community and will continue working with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and the Welsh Government in deciding the most realistic and sustainable way forward.

David Letellier, head of operations South Wales Central for NRW, said: “We know how deeply flood risk affects people’s lives and wellbeing and we understand this will be disappointing news for residents.

“This was a thorough assessment of what’s possible in Ynysybwl and although we cannot take forward a major scheme at this time we are not walking away from Ynysybwl.

“We remain committed to working with the community, the local authority, and other partners to explore what else can be done to manage the risk and support residents.”

Responding to the publications of the Natural Resources Wales (NRW) outline business case which concluded not to proceed with options to reduce the risk of flooding to homes along Clydach Terrace, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “We note the completion of NRW’s options development and understand its conclusions will be disappointing to the residents of Clydach Terrace.

“While the NRW process has been ongoing the council has continued working to prepare for all outcomes at the conclusion of the process. As always the safety of residents at Clydach Terrace is at the forefront of all our decisions.

“Despite NRW being the responsible flood risk management authority for this location Rhondda Cynon Taf Council continues to explore all options for Clydach Terrace at pace.

“Nothing is off the table, including acquisition of properties where necessary, and we will consult with impacted residents on all future options, ensuring their wishes and needs are listened to. This includes convening a meeting for residents of Clydach Terrace in the next seven to 10 days to consider potential options and next steps.

“The council will continue working with Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to improve the flood resilience of this location which continues to be significantly exposed to river flooding.”

