Flood-hit residents to help shape new national support network

Nation.Cymru staff

People whose homes and communities have been hit by flooding are to help shape a new national network aimed at improving support before, during and after floods.

Residents in Milford Haven will be among those contributing to plans for an independent Welsh Flood Forum, as the Welsh Government begins work to establish the new body.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llŷr Gruffydd visited the town this week to meet people affected by flooding and see work on new flood defences.

The Welsh Government has now published terms of reference for a steering group which will oversee the establishment of the forum.

Public authorities, organisations involved in responding to flooding and community groups are being invited to join the group.

Once established, the Welsh Flood Forum is expected to support Flood Action Groups across Wales and provide practical help to communities preparing for flooding and recovering after incidents.

The move forms part of a Welsh Government commitment to bring councils, Natural Resources Wales, emergency services and community organisations together to coordinate their response to flood risk.

Mr Gruffydd said: “Meeting people in Milford Haven who’ve lived through flooding is a powerful reminder of why this work matters.

“As we develop the Climate and Nature Action Plan, this is exactly the kind of practical, community focused action we will build on, helping people prepare, respond and recover as the impacts of the climate and nature emergency become more visible.

“We can now start building a Forum that gives communities the support and voice they need, before, during and after a flood.”

The Welsh Government is also appointing new members to the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee, which contributes to the National Strategy for Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management.

Mr Gruffydd added: “Strengthening the leadership of our connected national flooding strategy through new committee appointments is another important part of getting this right.”

His visit comes as work continues on new flood defences for the Havens Head and Lower Priory areas of Milford Haven.

Residents have been waiting for a long-term flood alleviation scheme following serious flooding in 2018.

‘Significant project’

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services and Milford West councillor Rhys Sinnett said: “This is a significant project for the Havens Head and Lower Priory communities.

“Residents have waited many years for a long-term solution following the devastating flooding experienced in 2018, and this scheme will help protect homes, businesses and vital infrastructure while improving the area’s resilience for the future.

“We are grateful for the support of Welsh Government and our project partners in helping us move this important flood alleviation scheme forward.”

The proposed national forum is intended to give communities affected by flooding a greater role in how support is developed as Wales prepares for increasing flood risks associated with climate change.

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