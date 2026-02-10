Flood-hit village left waiting as £40m road scheme stalled

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

No formal application for a £40m-plus road realignment scheme at a flood-hit village will be made for at least a year-and-a-half, following a decision by senior councillors.

Newgale in Pembrokeshire was hit hard by flooding following storms in early 2014 storms, and later by Storm Dennis in 2020.

In 2014 it received a visit from then-Prime Minister David Cameron following the storms.

A public consultation – through agent AtkinsRéalis – was launched last year ahead of a formal council application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for Phase 1 of the Newgale Coastal Adaptation Project.

The project would see the development of a new inland section of road with bridge over Brandy Brook some 2.3km inland, to replace the coastal section of A487 at Newgale that will be closed.

Varied claims have been made about the cost of this scheme, from £20m upwards, some even saying it could cost as much as £60m, with millions spent on consultation fees to date.

An alternative, cheaper, scheme had been proposed by STUN – Stand Up for Newgale, proposing a section of the shingle bank at Newgale be realigned 10-12 metres seaward leaving an over-wash barrier between it and the A487 to capture any pebbles and sea water.

In a report heard at the February 9 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, presented by Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett, members received an update on the scheme, which included a formal submission, abandoning it, and the favoured option of putting it on hold for a period of between 18 and 24 months.

The option recommended: “Acknowledge that the scheme is required to be delivered, in light of climate change, the work undertaken to date and the results of the WG Roads Review and Pre Application Consultation.

“However, taking into account the current financial climate and the immediate risk to the A487; pause the scheme prior to submitting planning application, and review the position in the next 18- 24 months.”

It also recommended maintain surveys of the scheme “with a view of future progression of the scheme to planning application as the scheme is required in the long term,” along with reviewing “options available for short term improvements, including passing places and signage, to the division route implemented during road closures as a result of storm/ flooding impacts at Newgale through the Regional Transport Plan Funding,” and to “continue to review external funding options to support the delivery of the construction phase of the project”.

Cllr Michelle Bateman said the proposal “strikes the right balance” on what will be a long-term issue, and was “the best way forward at the current time”.

Leader Cllr Jon Harvey said it was “the right call to make at this particular time,” stressing there may be a change in Welsh Government’s priorities after May’s elections.

Members, by eight votes to one, backed the recommendation; a lone voice was Cllr Jacob Williams, who said he was “pleased the scheme is being parked,” adding the “unaffordable” proposal was unlikely to change in 18 months’ time.