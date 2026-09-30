Flood prone property sells for £300,000 in record-breaking auction

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh period farmhouse with three adjoining cottages and nearly six acres of riverside grounds prone to flooding have sold for £300,000 at a record-breaking auction.

The property, Haimwood, Llandrinio, had a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000 and went under the hammer in Halls’ latest collective property and land auction on Friday 25 September.

Haimwood, Llandrinio was one of 22 lots in the record-breaking £2.755 million auction organised by Halls at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury.

The farmhouse has four double bedrooms, together with three cottages, each with two bedrooms, which generate an annual rental income of £17,400.

The property also included 5.95 acres of level grassland bordering the River Severn, used as a clay shooting ground prior to the owner’s retirement.

Other properties that went under the hammer included The Oaks, Lightwood Green Overton, Wrexham, a three-bedroomed, detached, period country cottage with1.84-acres of land and gardens, which sold to guide at £250,000.

Elsewhere in the auction, nine properties requiring modernisation were sold on behalf of rural housing group Connexus, with prices ranging from £102,000 to £190,000.

A traditional brick barn with 2.64 acres sold for £128,000, while a former coach house fetched £52,000. Two parcels of land also sold for £100,000 and £42,000 respectively, with the latter achieving double its estimate.

Entries are now being welcomed for Halls’ next collective property and land auction will be held on Friday, 27 November.

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