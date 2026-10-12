Flood warning for Wales after summer of drought and wildfires

Nation.Cymru staff

People across Wales are being urged to prepare for flooding after a summer of drought and wildfires, with the Met Office indicating an increased likelihood of wetter and windier conditions this autumn.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says one in seven homes and businesses in Wales is at risk of flooding and is warning that prolonged dry weather should not lead to complacency.

The call comes as NRW launches its annual Be Flood Ready campaign, encouraging people to check their risk, sign up for free flood warnings and make plans before severe weather arrives.

Jeremy Parr, NRW’s head of flood and incident risk management, said communities were still dealing with the effects of last winter’s storms as well as this summer’s extremes.

“After a dry summer, flood risk may not be at the forefront of people’s minds, but the change in seasons can bring very different weather conditions very quickly,” he said.

“Just because you’ve never experienced flooding before doesn’t mean you’re not at risk.”

He added: “Time and time again, many people who experience devastating flooding in their homes tell us they’d never flooded before, and didn’t think it would happen to them.”

The Met Office’s outlook for autumn and early winter suggests wetter, windier and milder conditions than average are more likely, although dry and settled periods are still expected.

Sarah Davies, the Met Office’s head of environment and energy, stressed that the outlook does not predict individual storms.

“Weather patterns can change quickly at this time of year, and long-range forecasts describe broad seasonal trends rather than the timing, location or severity of individual weather events,” she said.

NRW says flood defences can reduce the danger but cannot remove it entirely, and engineering schemes are not feasible everywhere.

It is encouraging communities to develop flood plans identifying local risks, ways to support vulnerable neighbours and practical steps to take before, during and after flooding.

In Cardigan, residents have already drawn up a plan for an area beside the River Teifi.

Jane Roche, who runs a café and fishmongers on the riverbank, helped coordinate the work.

“Living and working beside the Teifi, flooding is something we’ve learned to live alongside for many years. We’ve seen first-hand the disruption it can cause for businesses, residents and visitors,” she said.

“Developing a Community Flood Plan has brought local people together, helped us understand what actions we need to take when warnings are issued and given us confidence that we’ll be able to support one another when severe weather is forecast.”

She added: “Having a plan before you need it is far better than trying to make decisions when the water is already rising.”

Tidal flood scheme

NRW is also proposing a tidal flood scheme in Cardigan intended to reduce the risk to around 90 properties.

The proposals include a new flood wall, improvements along The Strand and new intertidal habitat, with protection for homes, businesses and infrastructure along the river.

Residents across Wales can check their flood risk by postcode, register for free warnings and find advice on preparing a flood plan at naturalresources.wales/flooding.

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