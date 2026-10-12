Flood warning signs ‘fail when wet’ on road plagued by closures

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A road described as “probably the most closed road in the county” has flood warning signs that often fail when it is wet, councillors have heard.

The B4318 at Gumfreston, near Tenby, regularly floods, prompting Pembrokeshire councillor Rhys Jordan to call for a long-term solution.

The St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty councillor has repeatedly raised the issue at full council meetings, saying closures disrupt residents, businesses, schools and emergency access.

He previously described the warning signs as ones that “don’t like operating when it’s wet”.

A motion he has submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council will be considered on October 15. It asks the council to work with Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government to address the recurring flooding.

Earlier this year, Cllr Jordan launched a petition calling on the Welsh Government for a long-term solution. It attracted about 3,500 signatures.

His motion asks councillors to note confirmation that NRW will carry out further feasibility and options work in 2026, and to recognise the council’s role in securing a lasting fix.

It also highlights the pressure on Devonshire Drive and surrounding roads when traffic is diverted from the B4318.

Cllr Jordan wants the council’s cabinet to consider how it can help progress a flood solution once the feasibility work is complete, alongside improvements to make the diversion route more resilient.

The motion calls for an update on both the long-term solution and interim road improvements within three months of reaching cabinet.

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