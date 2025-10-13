Flood warning system expected to be fully functional within weeks after software problems

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A new flood warning system is set to go live within weeks, after software problems delayed the upgrade of the previous system that notoriously failed in wet weather.

The Gumfreston area near Tenby is regularly hit with flooding, with county councillor Rhys Jordan previously raising questions about improvements to the existing flood warning system.

In a question submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council meeting of October 9, Cllr Jordan asked about the new system: “On the weekend of September 13, heavy rainfall once again caused flooding on the B4318 at Gumfreston, beginning what has sadly become a predictable cycle of disruption each autumn and winter.

“Despite assurances previously given, residents have yet to see the promised flood alert service implemented. Could the Cabinet Member [Cllr Rhys Sinnett] explain why this commitment has not yet been delivered, and provide a clear timetable for when residents can expect this service to be operational?”

Further upgrades

Responding, Cllr Sinnett said: “Over the past few months new bespoke depth sensors have been fabricated and installed,” adding further upgrades were expected in the next few weeks.

He went on to say: “On September 13 and 20 the flooding signs were activated; there was a minor error in the software [for the alerts] that needs to be rectified before it is rolled out to road users. It has now been corrected; final testing being needed; it is necessary to wait for the next flooding event before it can be made ‘live’.”

Ironman event

Cllr Jordan responded by saying the September 20 flooding, which happened after he submitted his question, had caused significant disruption to the Ironman triathlon event.

He said, while not wishing for disruption from flooding, he hoped that such an event would take place soon to get the scheme up-and-running, adding: “Hopefully these signs will work when its wet, which has been the long-term problem; they don’t like working when it’s wet.”