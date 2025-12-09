Flood warnings issued and homes without power due to Storm Bram

Over 70 flood alerts and warnings are in place with some homes left without powers as Storm Bram batters Wales.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to cause disruption across parts of the country on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for rain and wind amid warnings of flooding and flying debris in some areas.

On Tuesday morning, Transport for Wales said the line between Abercynon and Aberdare was shut due to “severe flooding in various locations”, with rail replacement coaches operating instead.

Fewer trains were able to run on all lines due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Danescourt and Cardiff Central, with disruption expected until 2pm on Tuesday.

As of 11:00am am Tuesday, there were 14 flood warnings and 61 flood alerts in place across Wales including for River Rhyd Hir at Riverside Terrace, Pwllheli, River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech, River Tyweli at Station Road, Llandysul, River Towy, isolated properties between Llandeilo and Abergwili, River Lower Clydach at Clydach Bridge, River Cynin at St Clears, Tidal area at Dale and River Cothi at low lying areas in Pontargothi and Pontynyswen.

The Met Office warned gusts of 70 to 80mph were expected, with some places potentially experiencing gusts of up to 90mph.

Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds and may exacerbate problems, it added.

There is a “good chance” some communities will be cut off by flooded roads while homes and businesses are also likely to be flooded, the Met Office said.

An amber rain warning was issued for Merthyr Tydfil with fast flowing or deep floodwater likely and causing “danger to life”.

In Llandysul, Ceredigion, low-lying land and roads experienced flooding, while the River Tawe at Ynystanglws in Swansea was “at its peak, or very close to it”, Natural Resources Wales said.

The National Grid’s website showed power cuts affecting areas of Wales with a total of 62 properties left without power in Burry Port.