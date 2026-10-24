Flood warnings issued in Wales as Storm Boelo brings heavy rain and strong winds

Nation.Cymru staff

Four flood warnings have been issued in Wales, with residents urged to take immediate action as Storm Boelo brings heavy rain and strong winds.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says flooding is expected along the River Rhondda at Porth, the River Ely at Talbot Green and Peterston-super-Ely, and the River Towy at Llanwrda.

Dozens of lower-level flood alerts are also in place across the country, warning that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

At Talbot Green, NRW said river levels were rising and flooding to property was expected. Flooding of low-lying land and roads was already ongoing, with rainfall forecast to continue until around 9pm.

The warning for Porth was issued at 5.35pm on Saturday, following warnings for the other three locations earlier in the afternoon.

A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain covers Wales and parts of western and southern England until 11pm on Saturday.

Flood alerts cover river catchments including the Severn and Wye in Powys, the Dyfi, Conwy, Teifi and Towy, as well as rivers across the south Wales valleys and around Swansea and Llanelli.

Coastal alerts stretch from parts of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion to Swansea Bay and Gower, the Llŷn Peninsula, west Anglesey and the north-east Wales coast.

NRW advises people in flood warning areas to move family, pets and valuables to safety and put flood protection equipment in place where it is safe to do so. People should avoid walking, cycling or driving through floodwater.

Strong winds overnight

The Met Office’s Wales forecast says most areas will become drier on Saturday evening after a burst of heavy showers, with only occasional light showers remaining overnight.

However, a very windy night is expected, with occasional gales inland and stronger winds along coasts and over exposed high ground. Temperatures will fall to around 8°C.

Sunday will bring sunny intervals and the possibility of a light morning shower, but strong and potentially disruptive winds are forecast to continue through the day before easing towards the evening. Temperatures will reach around 13°C.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Storm Boelo is arriving. It’s going to bring widespread rain and some very strong winds indeed, and it’s quick on the tails of Storm Austen which is now clearing away towards the east.”

He warned that heavy rain in western areas could cause flooding and significant spray on roads.

Ferries crossing the Irish Sea have been cancelled or disrupted, while rail passengers travelling further north also face restrictions. Avanti West Coast has strongly advised passengers not to travel north of Preston on Sunday.

The strongest winds are expected across parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, where amber warnings are in place and gusts could exceed 80mph.

Boelo follows Storm Austen, which left thousands of homes in south-west England without power after hitting the region on Friday.

Unsettled weather

Heavy rain is forecast to return to Wales on Monday, followed by strong winds and coastal gales.

Tuesday is expected to be windier still, although brighter spells and scattered showers are forecast. Wednesday should be bright and breezy with isolated showers.

The latest flood warnings and alerts are available on the Natural Resources Wales website, or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

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