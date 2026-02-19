Flooding fears see housing plans rejected

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new social housing estate in a north Wales village were thrown out due to flooding fears on land described as a “natural habitat” for wildlife, including badgers, birds, and bees.

At Ruthin County Hall HQ, Denbighshire County Council’s February planning committee refused permission for an agent applying on behalf of North Wales Housing for 33 homes on land at Maes Meurig, Meliden, Prestatyn.

If granted, the plans would have included 10 one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom homes, and 14 three-bedroom houses – as well as vehicular access, internal estate roads, and landscaping.

But Prestatyn Town Council issued a statement, with Cllr Carol Evans protesting, citing approximately 50 objections from residents.

On behalf of those residents, the town council highlighted several issues, including flooding, traffic in an already congested area, biodiversity, and surface water drainage issues.

There were also concerns about badgers.

Representing the applicant, Daniel Russell said that drainage measures would ensure the safe discharge of surface water, which was backed by council officers recommending approval.

Planning officers said drainage measures would direct surface water away in event of a storm so there would be no “foreseeable impact” on the residents.

“We do believe the situation following the development will be the same if not better,” said a planning officer.

Cllr Alan James proposed councillors backed the scheme, a proposal seconded by Cllr Peter Scott.

Cllr James said: “We need the housing.”

But the vote went against that proposal.

Speaking in the chamber, Cllr Carol Evans summarised councillors’ fears, insisting a historical development on adjacent land was also refused due to the flooding issues.

She said: “Objections to this proposal are based on a number of issues, which are traffic congestion on the already busy A547; safety concerns and increased traffic passing a children’s playground and tree destruction; however, the main objections are the destruction of natural habitat and the surface water flooding here and particularly on the adjacent site which contains residential homes.”

Cllr Evans also had concerns that the construction would affect badgers, birds, and bees.

She added: “Is it fair that residents should have to suffer the turmoil of flooded properties and the resulting emotional and financial toll?”

Cllr Andrea Tomlin said increased traffic could “exacerbate a danger to the children in terms of trying to cross to the park”.

She added: “It is Meliden park. It is where all the kids go. They have to cross that road to get there.”

Cllr Julie Matthews also raised residents’ fears about flooding. She said residents living nearby couldn’t get insurance, describing the area as “a bog”.

“Water just accumulates and sits on that site,” she said.

Cllr Chris Evans said: “I don’t like the loss of wildlife. I think we need to look at that. But the flooding – we have to learn by our mistakes.”

He then referred to past flooding events in Ruthin and St Asaph and said one-in-a-hundred-year storms would be “no consolation” if your “kitchen was floating down towards the roundabout”.

Cllr Gareth Sandilands said it was “unbelievable” that the developers wanted to build homes on a “swamp”.

Cllr Julie Matthews proposed the plans were rejected, as she was “not satisfied” with explanations given the site was “in a dip”.

“It’s always boggy. It’s always wet. And I’m not convinced whatever is put in place will be enough to keep those residents and those houses safe if that development goes ahead.”

Cllr Sandilands seconded the proposal, adding he wanted more proof about drainage measures.

Officers warned that an expensive appeal could follow, but the planning application was refused.