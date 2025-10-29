Flowers, whisky and football match tickets among gifts offered to councillors

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Flowers, whisky and tickets to a Wales women’s international football match are among the gifts and hospitality that have been offered to councillors.

A list of declared items has been published in a standards committee report by Cyngor Gwynedd, due to be discussed on Monday, November 3.

The Model Code of Conduct for council members makes it compulsory for them to provide written notification to the council’s Monitoring Officer of “any offer of a gift, hospitality material benefit or advantage” above a value set by the authority, within 28 days.

Gwynedd set its value at £25, and the report notes that offers must be registered, whether accepted or not.

Register

Whilst the council must publish a register of members’ interests on its website there is no obligation over the Register of Gifts and Hospitality.

The current details have been set out in a table as part of the standards committee’s work to monitor standards within the council.

The committee will be asked to note the information and offer observations on the current arrangements.

Among the items declared by councillors on the gifts and hospitality register, the majority refused, were:

Flowers and a bottle of Prosecco valued at over £25, offered after help was given to a constituent with a planning application, listed on January 10, 2023. Although the items are noted, there is no information whether the gift was accepted or refused.

Gift vouchers were refused, in an item dated September 4, 2023, after a member of the public thanked a councillor for helping them with a planning application. The value of the vouchers was not known and the vouchers were returned to the family.

Donated

A bottle of whisky delivered through the post with no covering note or return address was sent to a councillor, documented in an entry for March 25, 2024. The entry notes that the member “believes that it was because of help given with a planning application. He had previously explained that he could not accept a gift.” The whisky, with a value of between £25-£27, was donated to a local village hall for a raffle prize.

A hamper, of unknown value, was also given as thanks for assistance with a planning application, in an entry on the register, dated August 23, 2024. The gift was refused and returned to the constituent.

A ticket to a Wales Women’s international football match, listed as of “unknown value,” was refused, on February 20, 2025.

Two tickets to a Wales Women’s international football match, again valued as “unknown,” were both accepted, both dated February 27, 2025.

The report stated there had been three new registrations since last year’s report, relating to the same event.

It said: “One member declined the invitation due to the fact that the organisers were carrying out a project in his ward, and that it was likely that a planning application would be submitted shortly.

“The members who accepted the invitation were invited by virtue of their roles as cabinet members.”

Protocol

Protocol details noted in the report documents, stated that members should “treat with extreme caution” any offer of gift or hospitality made to them personally.

The member’s personal reputation and that of the council, the report says, “could be seriously jeopardised by the inappropriate acceptance of such an offer”.

It also noted that accepting a bribe was “an offence”.

However, among the extensive rules there were some circumstances where gifts or hospitality could be accepted.

Among them are if there is a “benefit to the council, proportionate with the gift”. Civic gifts could also be accepted on behalf of the council.

Among other areas considered acceptable, was accepting offers or sporting functions “where these are part of life of the community and the council should seem to be represented”.

Members could also keep “small and insignificant gifts” such as diaries and biros, and accept raffle prizes.

Although the limit of £25 was “relevant” in considering what members should register, the report stated, it did not mean that gifts and hospitality that were worth less, were acceptable.

The standards report states “members must consider carefully, every offer whatever its value”.

The Gift and Hospitality register is kept by the council’s Monitoring Officer.

He is able to offer advice to members, and the register is available for public inspection.