Flu season begins early in Wales as eligible people urged to get vaccinated

Nation.Cymru staff

Flu is circulating in Wales earlier than usual, prompting an appeal for eligible people to get vaccinated before infections increase.

Public Health Wales said its latest surveillance data showed the flu season had begun. Activity remains low, but cases are expected to rise over the coming weeks.

The organisation is particularly urging people aged 65 and over and those with long-term health conditions to take up vaccination because of their greater risk of serious illness.

The season typically begins in late November or early December. This year’s has started earlier than that, although not as early as last year’s.

Dr Christopher Johnson, head of Public Health Wales’ Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme, said: “Flu is now circulating across Wales and slightly earlier than would usually be expected.

“Although the flu season has started early, there is still time to get your flu vaccine before we reach the peak of circulation.”

Two types of influenza A virus, A(H1) and A(H3), are currently circulating, with more confirmed cases of A(H1) so far.

Dr Johnson said A(H1) could have a greater impact on younger people, including children, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. A(H3) has historically been associated with higher levels of illness among older adults and in care homes.

“As both viruses are circulating, it is important that everyone eligible takes up the offer of a flu vaccine for the best possible protection,” he said.

People with conditions such as asthma, diabetes and chronic heart disease can be more vulnerable to complications from flu. Infection during pregnancy can also have serious consequences for both women and their babies.

Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people aged 65 and over, people aged six months to 64 with certain long-term health conditions, pregnant women, carers, health and social care workers, and care home residents.

Eligible two- and three-year-olds are also offered vaccination, while pupils from reception to Year 11 are being offered the vaccine through schools.

Public Health Wales estimates that routine flu vaccination prevented more than 800 flu-related hospital admissions in Wales during winter 2025/26.

RSV

Dr Johnson said some people would also be eligible for vaccinations against Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.

“Many people will also be eligible for other vaccinations that help prevent infections that are more common in the winter, including COVID-19 and RSV,” he said.

Public Health Wales also encouraged regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying at home when unwell and allowing fresh air into indoor spaces to help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Information about eligibility and accessing vaccination is available from Public Health Wales.