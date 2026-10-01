Flu vaccine prevented more than 800 hospital admissions in Wales, estimates suggest

Nation.Cymru staff

Flu vaccination prevented more than 800 hospital admissions in Wales last winter, according to estimates from Public Health Wales.

The organisation calculates that admissions would have been 50% higher without the vaccination programme and is urging eligible people to take up their free NHS jab this autumn.

More than one million people in Wales received a flu vaccine during the 2025/26 season, including over 200,000 with conditions such as diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease.

More than 10,000 pregnant women were also vaccinated. Flu during pregnancy can cause serious complications for both mother and baby.

The appeal is backed by a retired intensive care nurse who spent three weeks in hospital after contracting flu in January.

Erika Badenhorst, 67, from Barry, became ill while visiting London and was taken by ambulance to Hillingdon Hospital.

She developed sepsis and also had RSV, a common respiratory infection, alongside flu. At one point, she came close to needing ventilation.

“I honestly thought I was going to die,” she said.

After her condition stabilised, Ms Badenhorst was transferred to hospitals in Cardiff for further treatment. She was readmitted several times over the following months while doctors investigated her illness.

Tests eventually showed that her immune system was weakened. She now receives lifelong immunoglobulin therapy and avoids crowded places to reduce her exposure to infections.

Despite more than 40 years spent caring for critically ill patients, she had never expected to become one herself.

“If it wasn’t for the NHS, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Ms Badenhorst had received her flu vaccine before becoming ill.

“I don’t think I would be alive today if I hadn’t had the flu vaccine,” she said. “I would encourage anybody who is eligible to have it. It’s vital.”

Vaccination does not prevent every infection, but it reduces the risk of catching flu and becoming seriously ill.

Dr Christopher Johnson, head of Public Health Wales’ Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme, said: “Winter viruses like flu spread easily and can hit older people and those with health conditions particularly hard.”

Protection fades over time, which is why eligible people are offered a vaccine each year.

Free NHS flu vaccination is available to people aged 65 and over, those aged six months to 64 with qualifying long-term health conditions, pregnant women, care home residents and health and social care workers.

Children who were aged two or three on August 31, 2026, are also eligible, alongside pupils from reception to Year 11. Parents and guardians are being encouraged to return consent forms.

Eligibility

Some people will also qualify for COVID-19 and RSV vaccines, although eligibility differs between programmes.

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health Nerys Evans said: “As well as getting vaccinated, there’s plenty we can do to stop winter illnesses spreading. Regular hand washing and staying home when unwell both help limit the spread of infections that can prove serious for some people.

“Flu arrived early last winter and stayed around for months, putting extra strain on our health and care services. I’d urge everyone eligible to take up their offer of a vaccine. Get it done and start the season properly protected.”

Details of eligibility and how to book are available on the Public Health Wales website.

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