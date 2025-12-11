Flu vaccine shown to be highly effective for children – new study

A new joint study from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland has found that this year’s flu vaccine is offering strong protection against serious illness, particularly in children.

The research, published today and led by Public Health Scotland with participation from Public Health Wales, shows that the nasal spray flu vaccine given to 2–17-year-olds is 72% effective in preventing hospital admissions with confirmed flu.

Health officials say the findings are especially timely as schools report rising infections and paediatric hospital attendances increase in the run-up to Christmas.

Flu levels are currently elevated across all age groups, but circulation is particularly intense among children and teenagers. Public health experts described the results as “really positive news”, emphasising the importance of vaccination in managing winter pressures on the NHS.

The same study found that the flu vaccine is 34% effective at preventing flu-related hospitalisation among adults aged 65 and over—broadly in line with the performance of previous years’ vaccines. Effectiveness estimates for older adults typically vary depending on circulating strains, underlying health conditions and the degree of immune response.

The findings mirror a separate analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in England, which reported 74% effectiveness in 2–17-year-olds and 39% effectiveness for adults aged 65 and over.

Public Health Wales is urging parents not to delay getting their children vaccinated. Many pupils missed school immunisation sessions earlier in the term, but appointments remain available in most areas. Information on how to access catch-up vaccination is available on the Public Health Wales website.

Officials are also stressing the wider role of vaccination in protecting people with long-term conditions by reducing the severity of illness, identifying early complications and helping ensure patients receive appropriate care.

The publication of the new study coincides with Public Health Wales’ Winter Well-being: Shared Actions and Impact report, which outlines seven practical steps to help people stay safe through the colder months.

Winter plan

These include making a winter plan, preparing a small emergency kit, keeping homes heated to at least 18°C, using NHS 111 online or community pharmacies for non-urgent care, staying socially connected, and taking steps to reduce infection risk such as handwashing, ventilation and staying home when ill.

Health officials also highlighted the crucial role of winter vaccinations. Protection from previous flu vaccines wanes over time, and this year’s formulation has been updated to better match circulating strains, including H3N2. Immunity takes around two weeks to develop, making early uptake essential.

Older adults, care home residents and people with long-term conditions remain among those at highest risk. Adults with chronic liver disease are 48 times more likely to suffer serious flu complications than the general population, while those with weakened immune systems face a 45-fold increased risk.

The joint vaccine effectiveness study analysed 1,379 flu cases and 12,364 controls between weeks 40 and 47 of the season.