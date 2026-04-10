Fly‑tipper convicted following covert council operation

A south Wales man has been convicted of multiple environmental offences following a successful test‑purchase investigation carried out by the local council

Tyler Coles, of Laburnham Avenue, Tredegar was convicted of five offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

These include illegally depositing controlled waste (fly‑tipping), burning controlled waste, and allowing the escape of controlled waste from a vehicle under his control.

The prosecution followed a planned test‑purchase operation designed to identify and disrupt illegal waste‑carrying activity.

As part of the operation, Blaenau Gwent Council procured the services of Mr Coles, who was acting as a waste carrier, to collect refuse bags containing controlled waste in exchange for payment.

Unbeknown to Mr Coles, the waste contained a tracking device, enabling officers to monitor whether it was taken to a licensed waste disposal facility, as required by law.

The tracker data showed that instead of disposing of the waste responsibly, Mr Coles transported it to a remote location in Ebbw Vale, where it was set alight within approximately one hour of collection.

Officers were able to use this real‑time evidence to locate the disposal site, confirm the unlawful burning of the waste and gather clear evidence of multiple breaches of environmental legislation.

Mr Coles pleaded guilty to five charges and the court imposed a 12‑month community order, including 150 hours of unpaid work, along with an order to pay £1,500 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

The local authority uses test‑purchase and mobile surveillance operations as part of its wider enforcement work to tackle illegal waste disposal and protect communities from the environmental harm, safety risks and financial costs associated with fly‑tipping.

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent Council said: “This case sends a clear message that we will proactively investigate and take enforcement action against anyone involved in illegal waste activity.

“Fly‑tipping and illegal waste disposal cause significant harm to our communities, and we will not hesitate to use all lawful powers available to tackle it.”

Those with information on fly-tipping incidents are urged to contact the council on 01495 311556 or email [email protected].