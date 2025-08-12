Fly tipper pays heavy price for dumping concrete in road

A man who dumped concrete hardcore on Ffordd Amazon in Crymlyn Burrows has appeared before Swansea Magistrates after being tracked down by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Waste Enforcement Team.

Joseph Anthony Salmon, 41, of Willow Court, Newbridge, appeared before Swansea Magistrates Court last week for sentencing in relation to an offence of illegally depositing controlled waste, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990, having previously pleaded guilty on 24th July 2025.

He was ordered to pay costs of £3,025, a victim surcharge of £114 and was given a 12-month Community Order with a requirement that he completes 80 hours of unpaid work.

Dumped

The magistrates heard that in response to a report of fly tipping from a member of the public, a Neath Port Talbot Council Waste Enforcement Officer went to Ffordd Amazon on February 18th, 2025.

The officer found a large deposit of concrete hardcore had been dumped on the road at the site of a partially constructed road junction behind concrete access barriers.

CCTV evidence showed the hardcore had been dumped from a Fort Transit tipper vehicle and after being traced, Mr Salmon attended an interview with council Waste Enforcement Officers at which he admitted leaving the hardcore on Ffordd Amazon “after his vehicle suffered a puncture on one of its rear wheels”.

He confirmed he had not contacted Natural Resources Wales or Neath Port Talbot Council to advise them waste had been left at the location and added he had not called back to the area to collect the hardcore and had not made arrangements for its collection.

Public health

Cllr Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said: “This case shows how the community feels about fly-tipping. We received a call about the incident and we have been able to deal with it successfully.

“Fly-tipping is an issue we take very seriously because of its very negative effect on our environment, public health and the economy and I strongly encourage anyone who sees fly-tipping to report it to us”.

