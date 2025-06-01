Fly-tippers brought to justice following NRW investigation

Two individuals have been successfully prosecuted for fly-tipping at an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Following an investigation led by Fly Tipping Action Wales, in conjunction with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Barhan Fakraden, 38, and Paige Brittles, 27, both of Ruthin, pleaded guilty to offences under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The court imposed Band D fines on both defendants, with Ms Brittles ordered to pay a total of £938. Mr Fakraden received a higher penalty of £1,830. Both were ordered to repay the amounts in monthly instalments of £100.

Dumped waste

The fly-tipping incident came to light in November last year, when a Ranger from Dee Valley National Landscape discovered six bags of dumped waste on NRW-managed land at Moel Famau.

The bags were retrieved and taken to Loggerheads Country Park, where identifying materials were found among the rubbish – including packaging and personal items linking the waste to the two defendants.

Following initial contact from NRW officers, both individuals failed to attend voluntary interviews at Denbigh Police Station.

Statutory notices

They were later issued with statutory notices requiring them to attend on 19 December 2024. During these formal interviews, neither could give a satisfactory explanation as to how their waste ended up at the site.

While both claimed that a business had been contracted to remove their rubbish, it was discovered that the supposed arrangement only began on the day of the interviews, casting doubt on their statements.

Neil Harrison, Team Leader for Fly-tipping Action Wales, said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence that damages our environment, costs taxpayers money, and puts people and wildlife at risk.

“This successful prosecution sends a clear message that we take these incidents seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who show such disregard for our natural places. We’d like to thank our partners at Dee Valley National Landscape and North Wales Police for their support in this investigation.”

