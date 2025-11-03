Fly-tipping and unsupervised bonfire spark safety fears in Valleys park

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

“Serious concerns” have been raised about fly-tipping and an unsafe bonfire in a Valleys park.

A Porth resident who did not wish to be named has raised “serious concerns” about the situation at Mount Pleasant Park in Porth, where they say illegal fly-tipping and an unsafe bonfire are taking place on community green space.

They said that residents have reported the issue multiple times to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council, including the waste management and enforcement teams, yet no action has been taken.

They said the council has confirmed they are aware that this land is regularly being used for fly-tipping, but have stated they will only ‘monitor the situation’ instead of removing the waste.

The resident said: “This is deeply concerning, as the dumped rubbish is now being used to build a large bonfire, posing both safety and environmental risks.

“Local residents have witnessed children building the bonfire with no adult supervision, alcohol being consumed on-site, streets blocked by crowds during previous events, Glass, cans, and other litter left behind and damage to what is meant to be a protected green space.”

“The lack of enforcement and cleanup raises serious questions about the council’s event management procedures, especially given their own RCT event management proposal form, which outlines clear responsibilities for safety and waste control. Residents feel ignored and unsafe.”

A Rhondda Cynon Taf Council spokesperson said: “We do not support unofficial bonfires. What might seem like fun can quickly turn into a seriously dangerous situation.

“Over the years we have uncovered many dangerous items in unofficial bonfires, including tyres, mattresses and sofas, which produce toxic fumes, and even half-filled gas cannisters which pose a risk of explosion.

“In relation to the bonfire at Mount Pleasant, Porth, we are working with partners in South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“Every year the streetcare team help to prevent a high number of incidents as they come across some really hazardous waste, all dressed up as a bonfire.

“Disposing of waste of any kind in a public place is fly-tipping and anyone found doing this will face a fine of at least £400 and could face a criminal record.

“The council investigates all reports of fly-tipping and will take action where necessary to hold those responsible to account.”