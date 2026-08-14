Flying drones in restricted airspace ‘puts lives and military operations at risk’

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Flying drones in restricted airspace could put “lives and military operations at risk,” an air base has warned.

RAF Valley, in Anglesey, said that since the start of 2026, it had detected 209 unauthorised drones operating within its Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ).

“Each incident represents a serious breach of airspace safety, putting military operations and lives at risk,” it stated in a recent Facebook post.

It also warned that drone flyers breaching the rules could also be identified by “advanced systems” and put themselves at risk of enforcement action.

“Be aware: we have advanced systems capable of detecting and tracking drones in restricted areas,” it said.

“If you fly your drone where you are not permitted, you will be identified and may face enforcement action.”

Before launching a drone, it also reminded users that there was a “responsibility” on them to confirm where they are allowed to fly and to obtain any necessary permissions.

The post also encouraged the drone flyers to contact the base via the Skylark drone booking tool.

This was necessary “even if you plan to fly outside the RAF Valley or the Mona FRZ, as our aircraft operate beyond these zones,” it stated.

The post added: “Do not risk endangering lives or compromising air operations. Plan ahead, seek permission, and fly safely. Protect lives and airspace safety.

“Plan ahead, seek permission, and fly responsibly.”

RAF Valley is home to No 4 Flying Training School which is responsible for “training the UK’s next generation of world-class fighter pilots,” its website notes.

It adds: “Aircrew are also trained at RAF Valley for mountain and maritime operations throughout the world.

“RAF Valley is also home to the Mountain Rescue Service, the military’s only high readiness, all weather search and rescue, aircraft post-crash management asset.”

The station was opened in February 1941 and has been the home of many different aircraft in a variety of roles over the years.

It was originally known as RAF Rhosneigr, later being re-named as RAF Valley.

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