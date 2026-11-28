Mark Mansfield

The economic gap between the Valleys and cities of south-east Wales could widen if investment continues to concentrate in Cardiff and Newport, a review of the region’s £1.2bn City Deal has warned.

Professor Greg Clark’s review of Cardiff Capital Region’s first decade found that investment was spread across the region but more concentrated in Cardiff and Newport, where more businesses are already based.

The review warns of persistent inequalities between the Valleys and the coastal cities, “which risk being deepened rather than narrowed if the current focus of UK industrial strategy and its spatial concentration of investment continues unchecked”.

It points to growth in semiconductors, cyber security and the creative industries, and says more could be done to develop land around South Wales Metro stations.

Cardiff Capital Region said at its 18 November summit that it had supported more than 6,000 jobs. The review puts the figure at nearly 6,000 and says it includes both jobs created and jobs safeguarded. The original City Deal aimed to create up to 25,000 new jobs by 2036.

The region now tracks where people in directly created jobs live and work, how much they are paid, how many hours they work and how long the jobs last.

Cardiff Capital Region also reported at the summit that it had secured more than £456m in co-investment. The review gives a separate figure of more than £170m in private co-investment for the growth projects it examined. The original deal aimed to attract £4bn in private investment over 20 years.

Kevin Gardiner, chair of the South East Wales Regional Growth Board, said the region could keep investing after the original deal ends by putting repayments and interest from commercial projects into new schemes. He said Cardiff Capital Region could eventually raise money directly from investors.

“The result is a nascent ‘Mark II’ investment fund, an ongoing pool of capital whose life will extend beyond that envisaged in the original, narrower City Deal,” he said.

Social housing

Mr Gardiner said grants had already supported projects in areas such as social housing and the northern Valleys. He said future projects could benefit “if some of the returns on commercially-invested capital are seen as social dividends to be distributed and used locally”.

The UK and Welsh governments and ten councils signed the City Deal in 2016. In June, the region passed its second UK Government review, unlocking £134m over five years. Mr Gardiner said the region’s longer-term role would depend on how much responsibility the Welsh Government gives regional bodies for economic development.