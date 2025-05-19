Focus on Improving the Welsh economy, Dafydd Wigley tells Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru’s main focus at next year’s Senedd election must be on the need to improve the economy of Wales, according to the party’s Honorary President Lord Dafydd Wigley.

Lord Wigley led Plaid for two periods, the second of which covered the first National Assembly’s inaugural election in 1999 when it won 17 seats, a tally it hasn’t matched since.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, he said: “Plaid Cymru has a very good chance of leading the Welsh Government after next year’s election and it is vital that the party sees improving our nation’s economy as the main priority. To that end, Plaid should ensure it has a strong team of Senedd Members able to deliver such improvements.

“If there is one issue where I feel Labour has failed over the 26 years of devolution, it’s on the economy. And of course having an economy that works well is vital in terms of everything else the Welsh Government has responsibility for.”

‘Job opportunities’

Lord Wigley said it remained the case that too many of Wales’ talented young people were leaving the country to attend universities in England and not returning.

“We need to create job opportunities in Wales that will allow them to return,” he said.”This has long been the case – when I was young myself, I went to work in London and the south east of England for nearly 10 years before coming back to Wales.

“I believe we could do much more to help young people who have original ideas – and there are many who do – to develop them in Wales and start up ventures that will create jobs.

“The Welsh Government should be keeping in touch with young people who have left Wales and informing them of opportunities. A tracking system should be developed. I feel very strongly that we should husband our resources and do everything we can to create prosperity.”

Start-up company

Lord Wigley said that when he was an MP he had chaired a start-up company called Alpha Dyffryn Cyfyngedig (ADC). It was founded in 1980 by Gwynedd Health Authority’s Clinical Chemist, Osborn Jones, who had a far-reaching vision of automating the process of blood analysis.

The work had begun in the outbuildings of Mr Jones’ home at Llandwrog, near Caernarfon, but the process was quickly professionalised after many local partners invested in the firm. In the early years grants were attracted, the Welsh Development Agency invested and a factory was established in the centre of Caernarfon.

Later a deal was struck with a Los Angeles-based company called Diagnostic Products Corporation and ADC’s base was relocated to Y Felinheli and the workforce quickly increased to 40.

Eventually it became part of the Siemens group, and now 500 people are employed.

Original ideas

Lord Wigley said: “I mention the success of the company not to highlight my involvement in it, but to show how it is possible to create a lot of jobs by having original ideas and getting help to develop them. This is something that needs to be nurtured more in Wales, and I believe a Plaid Cymru government should make it a priority.

“It’s very important that we have a broad range of Plaid Senedd Members elected, with different areas of expertise in fields like health and education. But improving the Welsh economy is the most important task of all, because everything else flows from it. It’s vital that we have people in the Plaid group with the commitment and expertise to take forward the economy.”

He added: “A lot was achieved when the Welsh Development Agency was in existence, and it was a shame when the Labour government abolished it. We need a similar body today, in my view. But it’s no good dwelling on mistakes that have been made in the past. What’s important is that we look to the future and put into practice policies that will create prosperity.”

Lord Wigley has stressed the importance of nurturing the Welsh economy throughout his political career. As long ago as 1970 he collaborated with the late Dr Phil Williams in writing An Economic Plan For Wales.

