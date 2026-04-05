Food and drink skills programme reaches more than 10,000 students

The Welsh Government’s Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme is celebrating significant achievements to date, having now engaged 10,073 students across Wales and worked collaboratively with 369 schools to inspire the next generation of food and drink talent.

Kate Rees, Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Welsh Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme Manager said:“The engagement intervention of the programme has been exceptional. Through 20 lively school roadshows, 11 immersive study tours, and 405 successful school‑matching placements, we’ve seen first‑hand the powerful impact meaningful outreach can have.

“I’m inspired by the enthusiasm and curiosity we’ve witnessed from students and teachers alike. Every conversation, every event, and every connection reinforces why this work matters – and I’m excited to keep building on this momentum for the future.”

Through a wide range of activities, industry partnerships, and targeted interventions, the programme is helping young people discover the breadth of opportunities available within Wales’ growing food and drink industry – while also supporting employers to develop a strong, skilled, and sustainable workforce for the future.

These activities provide learners with first-hand insights into exciting career pathways in food production, food science, manufacturing, engineering, sustainability, marketing, and more.

Workshops

At a recent Schools Roadshow with Ysgol Clywedog at Coleg Cambria’s Yale site, the students were inspired by engaging workshops with Swig Smoothies, sausage making and cake decorating with Coleg Cambria, and an insight into the various careers within the industry from Nia Griffith, the programme’s Engagement Manager for North Wales.

Hana McGreary, Head of Design and Technology, Ysgol Clywedog said:“This has been a valuable experience for our hospitality and catering pupils; the event has showcased many opportunities within the industry that pupils were previously unaware of.

“Thank you to Coleg Cambria for hosting this wonderful event and to Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme for their valuable insight into the food and drink industry.”

The programme is receiving an increasing number of requests from schools, colleges, and universities eager to offer their learners meaningful industry engagement. To support this growing momentum, Engagement Managers Nia Griffith (North Wales) and Emily Rees (South Wales) are coordinating a wide range of employer-education activities including on-site industry visits, study tours, guest speaker sessions, interactive presentations and workshops.

These opportunities help young people understand the diversity of roles available and allow employers to highlight career pathways, required skills, and the cutting-edge innovation driving the industry forward.

Engineering students

On a recent site visit to Arla Foods Ingredients, Felinfach, a group of Year 11 engineering students from Ysgol Bro Pedr had an inspiring study tour where the team gave a brilliant behind‑the‑scenes look at their facilities and showcased the exciting career pathways available within Wales’ food & drink manufacturing sector.

Aled Dafis, Head of Department, Design and Technology, Ysgol Bro Pedr said:“Students gained meaningful insight into the diverse pathways available within engineering, including the skills, qualifications and personal qualities required for success.

“The experience has significantly broadened their understanding of future career possibilities and inspired many to consider apprenticeships as a practical and exciting next step after school.

Events like this play a vital role in connecting classroom learning with the world of work, and we are extremely grateful for the support from Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme in helping our students plan for their futures.”

The programme is looking to expand its network of businesses willing to engage with learners and showcase the exciting opportunities within the sector.

Business interested in hosting a site visit, or speaking directly with schools, colleges, or universities across Wales, are invited to contact: [email protected].