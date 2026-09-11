Food festival returns with six weeks of events across Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

Dozens of free food events, from community feasts and cookery demonstrations to apple pressing and allotment celebrations, are being held as part of a six-week autumn festival.

The Good Food Cardiff Autumn Festival returns for its seventh year from September 12 to October 31, with events taking place in communities across Cardiff.

Community groups, schools, gardens and local businesses are involved in the programme, which focuses on growing, cooking and sharing food.

The festival will begin at the St Fagans Food Festival on September 12 and 13, where a dedicated Good Food Cardiff area will host family activities, workshops, demonstrations and talks.

Food Cardiff has also offered grants of up to £500 to third-sector organisations, community groups and schools to stage activities during the festival.

Among the events is a Fun and Food Day at Trowbridge Community Centre on September 19, marking the fifth birthday of Trowbridge Pantry.

The Birth Partner Project will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a community event at the Trinity Centre on September 23, while Breathe Creative CIC and Growing Green CIC will hold an autumn harvest celebration at Leckwith Droves Allotment on September 25.

Two events will take place at Global Gardens on September 26.

Orchard Cardiff’s Apple Day will feature juice making, storytelling and other family activities, while the Global Gardens Project will mark its 10th birthday with workshops, food and music.

Community meals featuring food from different cultures will be held at Llandaff North Community Centre on September 30 and the Hollybush Estate on October 30.

Other events include a quiz and meal at Tremorfa Pantry, a community barbecue at Kenneth Treasure Court and Indian vegetarian cooking demonstrations and tastings at Pedal Power Café.

St Philip’s Church in Tremorfa will hold a free community lunch on October 21, followed by the Riverside Autumn Food and Fun Festival at Wyndham Street Centre on October 28.

Splott Community Volunteers will hold a Forgotten Foods Café at the Old STAR Centre on October 30, focusing on seasonal vegetables that are less commonly used.

Harvest feast

Dates are still to be confirmed for a Community Harvest Feast organised by the Ely and Caerau Learning Partnership Board and workshops on traditional milling and bread making hosted by The Trinity.

Primary schools across Cardiff will also hold harvest and food activities during the festival.

Food Cardiff is a city-wide partnership promoting healthier and more environmentally sustainable food and is one of Wales’s Local Food Partnerships. It receives core funding from the Welsh Government through Food Sense Wales.

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