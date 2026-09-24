Food festival set to return with expanded line-up after Welsh debut

Nation.Cymru Staff

A food festival which attracted 15,000 people to its Welsh debut has confirmed it will return in 2027 with an expanded line-up of restaurants and traders.

Feast On Cardiff will return to Bute Park from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd May 2027, following the success of the inaugural Welsh festival earlier this year.

The festival focuses on independent food businesses, with established restaurants appearing alongside newer producers and street food traders.

The 2026 event attracted 15,000 people, with the Saturday selling out, and of those surveyed, the festival scored an average of 8/10 for likelihood to recommend, while two in three said they planned to return the following year.

More than eight in ten rated both the food and live music as good or excellent, while cooking demonstrations proved the most popular additional activity, attended by 61% of those who took part in an activity.

2026’s favourite restaurants and traders included Bodega, HILLS Brecon and Pasta a Mano, with the first names joining the 2027 line-up set to be announced in the coming months.

These will span everything from British comfort food and bakeries to Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Caribbean and Cantonese food, alongside a wide choice of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

As well as an increased food selection, Feast On Cardiff 2027 will feature a refreshed and upgraded VIP area and improvements across the festival site.

Festival Director James Haggart said, “Bringing Feast On back to Bute Park for a second year is hugely exciting. The response to our first Cardiff festival gave us a brilliant foundation to build on, and we have taken a lot from the feedback we received from visitors and traders.

“For 2027, we want to make the event bigger and better while keeping independent restaurants and producers right at its heart. Cardiff has such an exciting food scene, and we are looking forward to bringing even more of it together in Bute Park next May.”

Programme

Alongside its restaurant and trader line-up, Feast On Cardiff will once again feature a programme of experiences across the weekend, including live cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, cookery school classes, a producer market and live music.

There will also be fairground rides, axe throwing, food talks, the return of the Feast Master games, and wine tasting sessions and cookery school classes available as weekend add-ons.

As demand is expected to be high, early supporters will be given the best chance of securing tickets for the 2027 festival with a limited £5 loyalty presale, open on Friday 25 September.

James Haggart added: “The response to our first year showed us that there is a real appetite for Feast On in Cardiff, and we expect next year to be even busier.

“The £5 loyalty presale gives the people who backed us in year one the chance to get their 2027 plans locked in early, at the lowest price we will offer all year.

“Buying early also means we have extra confidence as we build the 2027 festival – helping us invest in the line-up, programme and site to make the second year even stronger.”

Visitors can register for presale access on the festival’s site here.

Ticket prices will then increase across subsequent releases:

Earlybird: from £5

First Release: from £8

Second Release: from £10

Third Release: from £12

Final Release: from £15

On the Door: from £20

Ticket income supports the overall cost of delivering the festival, including the site, event team and infrastructure to entertainment, activities and programming.

Follow Feast On on Instagram, @feastonfoodfestival, for further updates.

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